Estimated values
2013 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,281
|$7,749
|$9,916
|Clean
|$4,977
|$7,308
|$9,314
|Average
|$4,368
|$6,426
|$8,110
|Rough
|$3,759
|$5,544
|$6,906
Estimated values
2013 Scion xB Scion 10 Series 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,766
|$8,303
|$10,536
|Clean
|$5,434
|$7,831
|$9,896
|Average
|$4,769
|$6,885
|$8,617
|Rough
|$4,105
|$5,940
|$7,338
Estimated values
2013 Scion xB Scion 10 Series 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,205
|$7,803
|$10,079
|Clean
|$4,905
|$7,359
|$9,467
|Average
|$4,305
|$6,471
|$8,243
|Rough
|$3,705
|$5,582
|$7,020
Estimated values
2013 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,874
|$7,069
|$8,997
|Clean
|$4,593
|$6,666
|$8,451
|Average
|$4,032
|$5,862
|$7,359
|Rough
|$3,470
|$5,057
|$6,267