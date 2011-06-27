  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,849$2,788$3,300
Clean$1,718$2,588$3,061
Average$1,458$2,188$2,583
Rough$1,197$1,788$2,105
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV w/Platinum Touring Package (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,843$2,673$3,125
Clean$1,713$2,481$2,899
Average$1,453$2,098$2,446
Rough$1,193$1,715$1,994
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Suzuki XL7 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Suzuki XL7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,356 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki XL7 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Suzuki XL7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,356 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Suzuki XL7, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Suzuki XL7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,356 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Suzuki XL7. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Suzuki XL7 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Suzuki XL7 ranges from $1,105 to $2,990, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Suzuki XL7 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.