Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$2,788
|$3,300
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,588
|$3,061
|Average
|$1,458
|$2,188
|$2,583
|Rough
|$1,197
|$1,788
|$2,105
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Platinum Touring Package (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,683
|$2,644
|$3,168
|Clean
|$1,564
|$2,455
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,327
|$2,075
|$2,479
|Rough
|$1,090
|$1,696
|$2,020
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,732
|$2,674
|$3,186
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,482
|$2,956
|Average
|$1,365
|$2,099
|$2,494
|Rough
|$1,121
|$1,715
|$2,033
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,132
|$2,455
|Clean
|$1,430
|$1,979
|$2,277
|Average
|$1,213
|$1,673
|$1,922
|Rough
|$996
|$1,367
|$1,566
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV w/Platinum Touring Package (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,843
|$2,673
|$3,125
|Clean
|$1,713
|$2,481
|$2,899
|Average
|$1,453
|$2,098
|$2,446
|Rough
|$1,193
|$1,715
|$1,994
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,778
|$2,719
|$3,232
|Clean
|$1,653
|$2,524
|$2,998
|Average
|$1,402
|$2,134
|$2,530
|Rough
|$1,151
|$1,744
|$2,062
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,555
|$2,276
|$2,668
|Clean
|$1,445
|$2,112
|$2,475
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,786
|$2,089
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,460
|$1,702
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV w/3rd Row, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$1,998
|$2,301
|Clean
|$1,338
|$1,854
|$2,134
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,568
|$1,801
|Rough
|$932
|$1,281
|$1,468
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,538
|$2,990
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,356
|$2,773
|Average
|$1,346
|$1,992
|$2,340
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,628
|$1,907
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$2,642
|$3,155
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,453
|$2,927
|Average
|$1,340
|$2,074
|$2,470
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,695
|$2,013
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,794
|$2,610
|$3,054
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,423
|$2,833
|Average
|$1,414
|$2,048
|$2,391
|Rough
|$1,161
|$1,674
|$1,948
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,650
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,460
|$2,934
|Average
|$1,346
|$2,080
|$2,476
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,700
|$2,018
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV w/3rd Row, Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,712
|$3,224
|Clean
|$1,646
|$2,517
|$2,991
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,128
|$2,524
|Rough
|$1,146
|$1,739
|$2,057
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,747
|$2,690
|$3,202
|Clean
|$1,624
|$2,497
|$2,970
|Average
|$1,378
|$2,111
|$2,506
|Rough
|$1,131
|$1,725
|$2,042
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,583
|$3,034
|Clean
|$1,631
|$2,398
|$2,815
|Average
|$1,384
|$2,028
|$2,375
|Rough
|$1,136
|$1,657
|$1,936
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,731
|$3,257
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,535
|$3,021
|Average
|$1,390
|$2,143
|$2,550
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,751
|$2,078
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,823
|$2,764
|$3,276
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,566
|$3,039
|Average
|$1,438
|$2,169
|$2,564
|Rough
|$1,180
|$1,773
|$2,090
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row, Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,816
|$2,756
|$3,267
|Clean
|$1,688
|$2,558
|$3,031
|Average
|$1,432
|$2,163
|$2,557
|Rough
|$1,175
|$1,768
|$2,084