Estimated values
2002 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,574
|$2,871
|$3,552
|Clean
|$1,390
|$2,542
|$3,150
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,884
|$2,348
|Rough
|$655
|$1,225
|$1,545
Estimated values
2002 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,564
|$2,627
|$3,186
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,326
|$2,826
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,724
|$2,106
|Rough
|$650
|$1,122
|$1,386
Estimated values
2002 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,647
|$2,991
|$3,698
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,648
|$3,280
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,963
|$2,445
|Rough
|$685
|$1,277
|$1,609
Estimated values
2002 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$3,125
|$3,901
|Clean
|$1,458
|$2,767
|$3,460
|Average
|$1,072
|$2,050
|$2,578
|Rough
|$686
|$1,334
|$1,697