Estimated values
2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,542
|$34,947
|$36,681
|Clean
|$33,017
|$34,388
|$36,076
|Average
|$31,967
|$33,270
|$34,865
|Rough
|$30,916
|$32,152
|$33,655
Estimated values
2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,281
|$34,754
|$36,570
|Clean
|$32,760
|$34,198
|$35,967
|Average
|$31,717
|$33,086
|$34,760
|Rough
|$30,675
|$31,975
|$33,553
Estimated values
2019 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,157
|$28,699
|$30,600
|Clean
|$26,732
|$28,240
|$30,095
|Average
|$25,881
|$27,322
|$29,085
|Rough
|$25,031
|$26,404
|$28,076
Estimated values
2019 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,148
|$26,469
|$29,324
|Clean
|$23,770
|$26,046
|$28,840
|Average
|$23,013
|$25,200
|$27,873
|Rough
|$22,257
|$24,353
|$26,905
Estimated values
2019 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,429
|$32,954
|$34,835
|Clean
|$30,937
|$32,427
|$34,261
|Average
|$29,953
|$31,373
|$33,111
|Rough
|$28,968
|$30,319
|$31,962
Estimated values
2019 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,446
|$27,045
|$29,015
|Clean
|$25,048
|$26,613
|$28,537
|Average
|$24,251
|$25,748
|$27,579
|Rough
|$23,454
|$24,883
|$26,622
Estimated values
2019 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,967
|$25,570
|$27,545
|Clean
|$23,591
|$25,161
|$27,090
|Average
|$22,841
|$24,343
|$26,181
|Rough
|$22,090
|$23,525
|$25,272
Estimated values
2019 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,731
|$24,326
|$26,291
|Clean
|$22,375
|$23,937
|$25,857
|Average
|$21,663
|$23,159
|$24,990
|Rough
|$20,951
|$22,381
|$24,122