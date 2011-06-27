Estimated values
2008 Suzuki XL7 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,773
|$2,738
|$3,269
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,558
|$3,050
|Average
|$1,430
|$2,198
|$2,612
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,837
|$2,174
2008 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,943
|$2,599
|$2,961
|Clean
|$1,817
|$2,428
|$2,763
|Average
|$1,567
|$2,086
|$2,366
|Rough
|$1,316
|$1,743
|$1,969
2008 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,644
|$2,204
|$2,513
|Clean
|$1,538
|$2,059
|$2,345
|Average
|$1,326
|$1,768
|$2,008
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,478
|$1,671
2008 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,872
|$2,757
|$3,243
|Clean
|$1,751
|$2,575
|$3,026
|Average
|$1,510
|$2,212
|$2,591
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,849
|$2,157
2008 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,917
|$2,697
|$3,127
|Clean
|$1,793
|$2,519
|$2,917
|Average
|$1,546
|$2,164
|$2,498
|Rough
|$1,299
|$1,809
|$2,079
2008 Suzuki XL7 Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$2,535
|$2,902
|Clean
|$1,750
|$2,368
|$2,708
|Average
|$1,509
|$2,035
|$2,319
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,701
|$1,930
2008 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,821
|$2,709
|$3,198
|Clean
|$1,704
|$2,531
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,469
|$2,174
|$2,555
|Rough
|$1,234
|$1,818
|$2,126
2008 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,894
|$2,557
|$2,923
|Clean
|$1,772
|$2,388
|$2,727
|Average
|$1,528
|$2,052
|$2,335
|Rough
|$1,284
|$1,715
|$1,943
2008 Suzuki XL7 Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$2,768
|$3,224
|Clean
|$1,813
|$2,586
|$3,008
|Average
|$1,563
|$2,221
|$2,576
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,857
|$2,144
2008 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row, Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,943
|$2,599
|$2,961
|Clean
|$1,817
|$2,428
|$2,763
|Average
|$1,567
|$2,086
|$2,366
|Rough
|$1,316
|$1,743
|$1,969
2008 Suzuki XL7 Premium 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$2,490
|$2,860
|Clean
|$1,703
|$2,326
|$2,668
|Average
|$1,468
|$1,998
|$2,285
|Rough
|$1,233
|$1,670
|$1,902
2008 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row, Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,894
|$2,557
|$2,923
|Clean
|$1,772
|$2,388
|$2,727
|Average
|$1,528
|$2,052
|$2,335
|Rough
|$1,284
|$1,715
|$1,943
2008 Suzuki XL7 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,600
|$2,252
|$2,611
|Clean
|$1,497
|$2,104
|$2,436
|Average
|$1,290
|$1,807
|$2,086
|Rough
|$1,084
|$1,511
|$1,736