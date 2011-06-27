Estimated values
2018 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,887
|$23,852
|$26,093
|Clean
|$21,449
|$23,364
|$25,540
|Average
|$20,574
|$22,387
|$24,433
|Rough
|$19,698
|$21,409
|$23,325
Estimated values
2018 Subaru BRZ tS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,881
|$26,793
|$28,974
|Clean
|$24,383
|$26,244
|$28,359
|Average
|$23,388
|$25,146
|$27,130
|Rough
|$22,392
|$24,048
|$25,901
Estimated values
2018 Subaru BRZ Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,193
|$21,047
|$23,158
|Clean
|$18,809
|$20,616
|$22,667
|Average
|$18,041
|$19,753
|$21,684
|Rough
|$17,274
|$18,891
|$20,702
Estimated values
2018 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,247
|$23,132
|$25,281
|Clean
|$20,822
|$22,658
|$24,745
|Average
|$19,972
|$21,711
|$23,673
|Rough
|$19,122
|$20,763
|$22,600