Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,428
|$3,857
|$4,640
|Clean
|$2,145
|$3,415
|$4,108
|Average
|$1,578
|$2,529
|$3,042
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,644
|$1,977
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$3,573
|$4,379
|Clean
|$1,856
|$3,163
|$3,876
|Average
|$1,366
|$2,343
|$2,871
|Rough
|$875
|$1,523
|$1,866
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,000
|$3,234
|$3,911
|Clean
|$1,766
|$2,863
|$3,462
|Average
|$1,300
|$2,121
|$2,564
|Rough
|$833
|$1,379
|$1,666
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,427
|$3,797
|$4,548
|Clean
|$2,144
|$3,362
|$4,026
|Average
|$1,577
|$2,490
|$2,982
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,619
|$1,938
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,927
|$3,054
|$3,672
|Clean
|$1,702
|$2,703
|$3,250
|Average
|$1,253
|$2,003
|$2,407
|Rough
|$803
|$1,302
|$1,564
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,941
|$4,650
|$5,587
|Clean
|$2,597
|$4,117
|$4,946
|Average
|$1,911
|$3,049
|$3,663
|Rough
|$1,225
|$1,982
|$2,381
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,845
|$3,378
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,519
|$2,991
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,866
|$2,215
|Rough
|$780
|$1,213
|$1,439
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,546
|$3,981
|$4,767
|Clean
|$2,249
|$3,524
|$4,220
|Average
|$1,655
|$2,610
|$3,125
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,697
|$2,031