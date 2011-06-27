Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Torrent 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,073
|$3,625
|$3,963
|Clean
|$2,892
|$3,407
|$3,718
|Average
|$2,530
|$2,969
|$3,227
|Rough
|$2,169
|$2,531
|$2,736
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Torrent 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,985
|$3,567
|$3,923
|Clean
|$2,809
|$3,352
|$3,680
|Average
|$2,458
|$2,922
|$3,195
|Rough
|$2,106
|$2,491
|$2,709
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Torrent GXP 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,959
|$5,220
|$5,982
|Clean
|$3,726
|$4,905
|$5,612
|Average
|$3,260
|$4,275
|$4,871
|Rough
|$2,794
|$3,645
|$4,130
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Torrent GXP 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,535
|$3,878
|$4,092
|Clean
|$3,327
|$3,644
|$3,838
|Average
|$2,911
|$3,176
|$3,332
|Rough
|$2,495
|$2,708
|$2,825