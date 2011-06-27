Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$1,741
|$2,042
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,540
|$1,808
|Average
|$764
|$1,139
|$1,341
|Rough
|$487
|$737
|$873
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Sunfire SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$1,922
|$2,276
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,700
|$2,016
|Average
|$816
|$1,257
|$1,494
|Rough
|$520
|$814
|$973
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Sunfire GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$2,002
|$2,359
|Clean
|$1,179
|$1,771
|$2,089
|Average
|$865
|$1,309
|$1,549
|Rough
|$551
|$848
|$1,009
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Sunfire GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,519
|$2,149
|$2,487
|Clean
|$1,341
|$1,901
|$2,203
|Average
|$984
|$1,405
|$1,633
|Rough
|$627
|$910
|$1,064