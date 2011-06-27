Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,022
|$4,532
|$4,823
|Clean
|$3,552
|$4,013
|$4,273
|Average
|$2,612
|$2,976
|$3,173
|Rough
|$1,672
|$1,938
|$2,073
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Laser 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,403
|$3,895
|$4,172
|Clean
|$3,005
|$3,449
|$3,696
|Average
|$2,210
|$2,557
|$2,745
|Rough
|$1,414
|$1,665
|$1,793
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,332
|$4,850
|$5,145
|Clean
|$3,826
|$4,294
|$4,558
|Average
|$2,813
|$3,184
|$3,385
|Rough
|$1,801
|$2,074
|$2,211
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Laser RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,786
|$4,292
|$4,577
|Clean
|$3,344
|$3,800
|$4,055
|Average
|$2,459
|$2,818
|$3,011
|Rough
|$1,574
|$1,835
|$1,967