Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,363
|$1,628
|$1,745
|Clean
|$1,242
|$1,484
|$1,597
|Average
|$999
|$1,195
|$1,300
|Rough
|$757
|$905
|$1,003
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Voyager LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,448
|$1,720
|$1,839
|Clean
|$1,319
|$1,567
|$1,683
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,262
|$1,370
|Rough
|$804
|$956
|$1,057
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,150
|$1,468
|$1,616
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,338
|$1,478
|Average
|$844
|$1,077
|$1,204
|Rough
|$639
|$816
|$929
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Voyager SE Turbo 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,223
|$1,494
|$1,616
|Clean
|$1,114
|$1,362
|$1,478
|Average
|$897
|$1,096
|$1,204
|Rough
|$680
|$831
|$929
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Voyager Turbo 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$1,482
|$1,616
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,350
|$1,478
|Average
|$871
|$1,087
|$1,204
|Rough
|$660
|$824
|$929
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Voyager LE Turbo 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$1,663
|$1,782
|Clean
|$1,270
|$1,515
|$1,630
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,220
|$1,327
|Rough
|$775
|$924
|$1,024
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Voyager LX Turbo 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$1,686
|$1,804
|Clean
|$1,289
|$1,536
|$1,651
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,237
|$1,344
|Rough
|$786
|$937
|$1,037
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$1,482
|$1,616
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,350
|$1,478
|Average
|$871
|$1,087
|$1,204
|Rough
|$660
|$824
|$929