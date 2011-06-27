Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Trans Sport SE 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$971
|$1,522
|$1,791
|Clean
|$885
|$1,387
|$1,639
|Average
|$712
|$1,117
|$1,334
|Rough
|$540
|$846
|$1,030
