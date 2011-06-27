  1. Home
2001 Pontiac Montana Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 7-Seat Sport 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,617$2,173$2,455
Clean$1,484$1,994$2,257
Average$1,217$1,635$1,861
Rough$951$1,277$1,466
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 8-Seat Sport 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,614$2,171$2,453
Clean$1,481$1,992$2,255
Average$1,215$1,634$1,860
Rough$949$1,276$1,464
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 7-Seat 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,438$1,979$2,253
Clean$1,320$1,815$2,071
Average$1,083$1,489$1,708
Rough$846$1,163$1,345
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 7-Seat 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,536$2,085$2,363
Clean$1,409$1,913$2,172
Average$1,156$1,569$1,791
Rough$903$1,225$1,411
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 7-Seat MontanaVision 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,829$2,270$2,488
Clean$1,678$2,082$2,288
Average$1,377$1,708$1,886
Rough$1,075$1,334$1,485
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 6-Seat Value 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,481$2,068$2,367
Clean$1,359$1,897$2,177
Average$1,115$1,556$1,795
Rough$871$1,215$1,413
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 8-Seat 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,569$2,137$2,425
Clean$1,440$1,961$2,230
Average$1,181$1,608$1,839
Rough$923$1,256$1,448
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 8-Seat MontanaVision 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,658$2,203$2,479
Clean$1,521$2,021$2,279
Average$1,248$1,658$1,879
Rough$975$1,294$1,480
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 7-Seat Sport 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,571$2,137$2,425
Clean$1,441$1,961$2,230
Average$1,182$1,608$1,839
Rough$923$1,256$1,448
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Montana 7-Seat Convenience 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,605$2,163$2,447
Clean$1,473$1,985$2,249
Average$1,208$1,628$1,855
Rough$944$1,271$1,461
Sell my 2001 Pontiac Montana with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Montana near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Pontiac Montana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Pontiac Montana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,815 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Pontiac Montana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Pontiac Montana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Pontiac Montana ranges from $846 to $2,253, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Pontiac Montana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.