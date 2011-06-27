Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,318
|$1,510
|$1,591
|Clean
|$1,201
|$1,376
|$1,455
|Average
|$967
|$1,108
|$1,185
|Rough
|$732
|$839
|$914
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,642
|$1,845
|$1,925
|Clean
|$1,497
|$1,681
|$1,761
|Average
|$1,205
|$1,353
|$1,434
|Rough
|$913
|$1,026
|$1,107
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$1,959
|$2,038
|Clean
|$1,598
|$1,785
|$1,865
|Average
|$1,286
|$1,437
|$1,518
|Rough
|$975
|$1,089
|$1,172
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$1,826
|$1,906
|Clean
|$1,479
|$1,663
|$1,744
|Average
|$1,190
|$1,339
|$1,420
|Rough
|$902
|$1,015
|$1,096
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$1,619
|$1,699
|Clean
|$1,296
|$1,475
|$1,554
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,188
|$1,266
|Rough
|$790
|$900
|$977