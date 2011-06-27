Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Montana Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,208
|$2,520
|Clean
|$1,478
|$2,031
|$2,321
|Average
|$1,221
|$1,677
|$1,923
|Rough
|$964
|$1,324
|$1,525
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,845
|$2,377
|$2,651
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,187
|$2,442
|Average
|$1,402
|$1,806
|$2,023
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,425
|$1,604
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Montana AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,774
|$2,334
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,632
|$2,147
|$2,417
|Average
|$1,348
|$1,773
|$2,002
|Rough
|$1,064
|$1,399
|$1,588
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Montana Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$2,252
|$2,541
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,072
|$2,341
|Average
|$1,289
|$1,711
|$1,939
|Rough
|$1,017
|$1,350
|$1,538
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Montana Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,576
|$2,131
|$2,420
|Clean
|$1,450
|$1,960
|$2,229
|Average
|$1,198
|$1,619
|$1,847
|Rough
|$946
|$1,277
|$1,464
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,068
|$2,437
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,902
|$2,242
|$2,417
|Average
|$1,571
|$1,851
|$2,002
|Rough
|$1,240
|$1,461
|$1,588