Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$1,788
|$1,859
|Clean
|$1,465
|$1,630
|$1,701
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,312
|$1,385
|Rough
|$893
|$994
|$1,069
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$1,615
|$1,687
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,472
|$1,544
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,185
|$1,257
|Rough
|$798
|$898
|$970
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,794
|$1,977
|$2,046
|Clean
|$1,635
|$1,802
|$1,872
|Average
|$1,316
|$1,451
|$1,524
|Rough
|$997
|$1,099
|$1,176