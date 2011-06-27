Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,011
|$6,829
|$8,267
|Clean
|$3,589
|$6,109
|$7,414
|Average
|$2,744
|$4,671
|$5,710
|Rough
|$1,900
|$3,233
|$4,006
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,392
|$3,822
|$4,549
|Clean
|$2,140
|$3,419
|$4,080
|Average
|$1,636
|$2,614
|$3,142
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,809
|$2,204
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,562
|$4,036
|$4,782
|Clean
|$2,293
|$3,611
|$4,289
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,761
|$3,303
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,911
|$2,317
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,265
|$5,191
|$6,169
|Clean
|$2,921
|$4,645
|$5,533
|Average
|$2,234
|$3,551
|$4,261
|Rough
|$1,546
|$2,458
|$2,990
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,005
|$4,653
|$5,487
|Clean
|$2,689
|$4,163
|$4,921
|Average
|$2,056
|$3,183
|$3,790
|Rough
|$1,423
|$2,203
|$2,659
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,876
|$5,832
|$6,819
|Clean
|$3,468
|$5,218
|$6,116
|Average
|$2,652
|$3,989
|$4,711
|Rough
|$1,836
|$2,761
|$3,305
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,490
|$5,519
|$6,548
|Clean
|$3,123
|$4,937
|$5,873
|Average
|$2,388
|$3,775
|$4,523
|Rough
|$1,653
|$2,613
|$3,173
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,226
|$5,022
|$5,933
|Clean
|$2,886
|$4,493
|$5,321
|Average
|$2,207
|$3,436
|$4,098
|Rough
|$1,528
|$2,378
|$2,875
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,200
|$3,906
|$4,778
|Clean
|$1,968
|$3,494
|$4,286
|Average
|$1,505
|$2,672
|$3,301
|Rough
|$1,042
|$1,849
|$2,316
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,250
|$5,107
|$6,049
|Clean
|$2,908
|$4,570
|$5,425
|Average
|$2,223
|$3,494
|$4,178
|Rough
|$1,539
|$2,418
|$2,931
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,909
|$4,672
|$5,569
|Clean
|$2,602
|$4,180
|$4,995
|Average
|$1,990
|$3,196
|$3,847
|Rough
|$1,378
|$2,212
|$2,699
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,321
|$4,821
|$5,575
|Clean
|$2,971
|$4,313
|$5,000
|Average
|$2,272
|$3,298
|$3,851
|Rough
|$1,573
|$2,283
|$2,702
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,737
|$4,271
|$5,049
|Clean
|$2,449
|$3,821
|$4,529
|Average
|$1,872
|$2,922
|$3,488
|Rough
|$1,296
|$2,022
|$2,447
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,119
|$6,421
|$7,588
|Clean
|$3,685
|$5,745
|$6,806
|Average
|$2,818
|$4,393
|$5,242
|Rough
|$1,951
|$3,040
|$3,677
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,992
|$7,657
|$9,004
|Clean
|$4,467
|$6,851
|$8,076
|Average
|$3,416
|$5,238
|$6,220
|Rough
|$2,364
|$3,626
|$4,364
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,931
|$6,153
|$7,278
|Clean
|$3,517
|$5,505
|$6,528
|Average
|$2,689
|$4,209
|$5,028
|Rough
|$1,862
|$2,913
|$3,527
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,907
|$7,536
|$8,867
|Clean
|$4,390
|$6,743
|$7,953
|Average
|$3,357
|$5,156
|$6,125
|Rough
|$2,324
|$3,568
|$4,297
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,535
|$5,345
|Clean
|$2,624
|$4,057
|$4,794
|Average
|$2,006
|$3,102
|$3,693
|Rough
|$1,389
|$2,147
|$2,591
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,439
|$6,876
|$8,110
|Clean
|$3,971
|$6,152
|$7,274
|Average
|$3,037
|$4,704
|$5,602
|Rough
|$2,102
|$3,256
|$3,930
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,673
|$4,195
|$4,966
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,753
|$4,454
|Average
|$1,829
|$2,870
|$3,430
|Rough
|$1,266
|$1,986
|$2,407
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,686
|$5,788
|$6,853
|Clean
|$3,298
|$5,179
|$6,147
|Average
|$2,522
|$3,960
|$4,734
|Rough
|$1,746
|$2,741
|$3,321
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,192
|$6,526
|$7,707
|Clean
|$3,750
|$5,838
|$6,912
|Average
|$2,868
|$4,464
|$5,324
|Rough
|$1,985
|$3,090
|$3,735
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,495
|$3,939
|$4,672
|Clean
|$2,232
|$3,524
|$4,191
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,694
|$3,227
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,865
|$2,264
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,870
|$4,505
|$5,334
|Clean
|$2,568
|$4,031
|$4,784
|Average
|$1,964
|$3,082
|$3,685
|Rough
|$1,359
|$2,133
|$2,585