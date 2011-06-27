  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,011$6,829$8,267
Clean$3,589$6,109$7,414
Average$2,744$4,671$5,710
Rough$1,900$3,233$4,006
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,392$3,822$4,549
Clean$2,140$3,419$4,080
Average$1,636$2,614$3,142
Rough$1,133$1,809$2,204
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,562$4,036$4,782
Clean$2,293$3,611$4,289
Average$1,753$2,761$3,303
Rough$1,214$1,911$2,317
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,265$5,191$6,169
Clean$2,921$4,645$5,533
Average$2,234$3,551$4,261
Rough$1,546$2,458$2,990
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,005$4,653$5,487
Clean$2,689$4,163$4,921
Average$2,056$3,183$3,790
Rough$1,423$2,203$2,659
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,876$5,832$6,819
Clean$3,468$5,218$6,116
Average$2,652$3,989$4,711
Rough$1,836$2,761$3,305
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,490$5,519$6,548
Clean$3,123$4,937$5,873
Average$2,388$3,775$4,523
Rough$1,653$2,613$3,173
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,226$5,022$5,933
Clean$2,886$4,493$5,321
Average$2,207$3,436$4,098
Rough$1,528$2,378$2,875
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,200$3,906$4,778
Clean$1,968$3,494$4,286
Average$1,505$2,672$3,301
Rough$1,042$1,849$2,316
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,250$5,107$6,049
Clean$2,908$4,570$5,425
Average$2,223$3,494$4,178
Rough$1,539$2,418$2,931
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,909$4,672$5,569
Clean$2,602$4,180$4,995
Average$1,990$3,196$3,847
Rough$1,378$2,212$2,699
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,321$4,821$5,575
Clean$2,971$4,313$5,000
Average$2,272$3,298$3,851
Rough$1,573$2,283$2,702
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,737$4,271$5,049
Clean$2,449$3,821$4,529
Average$1,872$2,922$3,488
Rough$1,296$2,022$2,447
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,119$6,421$7,588
Clean$3,685$5,745$6,806
Average$2,818$4,393$5,242
Rough$1,951$3,040$3,677
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,992$7,657$9,004
Clean$4,467$6,851$8,076
Average$3,416$5,238$6,220
Rough$2,364$3,626$4,364
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,931$6,153$7,278
Clean$3,517$5,505$6,528
Average$2,689$4,209$5,028
Rough$1,862$2,913$3,527
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,907$7,536$8,867
Clean$4,390$6,743$7,953
Average$3,357$5,156$6,125
Rough$2,324$3,568$4,297
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$4,535$5,345
Clean$2,624$4,057$4,794
Average$2,006$3,102$3,693
Rough$1,389$2,147$2,591
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,439$6,876$8,110
Clean$3,971$6,152$7,274
Average$3,037$4,704$5,602
Rough$2,102$3,256$3,930
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,673$4,195$4,966
Clean$2,392$3,753$4,454
Average$1,829$2,870$3,430
Rough$1,266$1,986$2,407
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,686$5,788$6,853
Clean$3,298$5,179$6,147
Average$2,522$3,960$4,734
Rough$1,746$2,741$3,321
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,192$6,526$7,707
Clean$3,750$5,838$6,912
Average$2,868$4,464$5,324
Rough$1,985$3,090$3,735
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,495$3,939$4,672
Clean$2,232$3,524$4,191
Average$1,707$2,694$3,227
Rough$1,182$1,865$2,264
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,870$4,505$5,334
Clean$2,568$4,031$4,784
Average$1,964$3,082$3,685
Rough$1,359$2,133$2,585
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,968 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,494 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra Classic 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,968 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,494 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,968 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,494 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 ranges from $1,042 to $4,778, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.