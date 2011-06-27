  1. Home
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,035$1,348
Clean$402$925$1,205
Average$307$706$920
Rough$211$486$635
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$543$1,083$1,373
Clean$485$968$1,227
Average$370$739$937
Rough$254$509$647
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,035$1,348
Clean$402$925$1,205
Average$307$706$920
Rough$211$486$635
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$501$1,052$1,348
Clean$448$940$1,205
Average$341$717$920
Rough$235$494$635
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$665$1,156$1,420
Clean$595$1,034$1,270
Average$453$789$969
Rough$312$543$669
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$567$1,088$1,367
Clean$507$972$1,222
Average$387$742$933
Rough$266$511$644
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,035$1,348
Clean$402$925$1,205
Average$307$706$920
Rough$211$486$635
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,035$1,348
Clean$402$925$1,205
Average$307$706$920
Rough$211$486$635
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$710$1,125$1,348
Clean$635$1,005$1,205
Average$484$767$920
Rough$333$529$635
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$573$1,077$1,348
Clean$512$963$1,205
Average$390$735$920
Rough$269$506$635
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,035$1,348
Clean$402$925$1,205
Average$307$706$920
Rough$211$486$635
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$572$1,085$1,361
Clean$511$970$1,217
Average$390$740$930
Rough$268$510$642
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,035$1,348
Clean$402$925$1,205
Average$307$706$920
Rough$211$486$635
