Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,484
|$2,635
|$3,254
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,356
|$2,910
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,799
|$2,223
|Rough
|$701
|$1,243
|$1,535
Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$2,492
|$3,086
|Clean
|$1,241
|$2,228
|$2,760
|Average
|$948
|$1,702
|$2,108
|Rough
|$655
|$1,175
|$1,456
Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$2,582
|$3,196
|Clean
|$1,292
|$2,309
|$2,858
|Average
|$987
|$1,764
|$2,183
|Rough
|$682
|$1,218
|$1,507
Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,279
|$2,261
|$2,791
|Clean
|$1,144
|$2,022
|$2,496
|Average
|$874
|$1,544
|$1,906
|Rough
|$604
|$1,066
|$1,317
Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,172
|$1,991
|$2,433
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,781
|$2,176
|Average
|$801
|$1,360
|$1,662
|Rough
|$553
|$939
|$1,148
Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,422
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,201
|$2,166
|$2,686
|Average
|$917
|$1,654
|$2,051
|Rough
|$634
|$1,142
|$1,416
Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SLT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,271
|$2,302
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,137
|$2,059
|$2,555
|Average
|$869
|$1,572
|$1,952
|Rough
|$600
|$1,086
|$1,348
Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,245
|$2,114
|$2,584
|Clean
|$1,114
|$1,891
|$2,311
|Average
|$851
|$1,444
|$1,765
|Rough
|$588
|$997
|$1,219
Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SLE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,197
|$2,178
|$2,707
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,948
|$2,421
|Average
|$818
|$1,488
|$1,849
|Rough
|$565
|$1,027
|$1,277
Estimated values
1997 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$2,213
|$2,707
|Clean
|$1,158
|$1,979
|$2,421
|Average
|$885
|$1,511
|$1,849
|Rough
|$611
|$1,044
|$1,277