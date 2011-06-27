Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,658
|$15,468
|$17,438
|Clean
|$11,943
|$14,602
|$16,462
|Average
|$10,515
|$12,871
|$14,510
|Rough
|$9,086
|$11,139
|$12,558
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,384
|$17,388
|$20,188
|Clean
|$12,628
|$16,415
|$19,058
|Average
|$11,118
|$14,469
|$16,798
|Rough
|$9,607
|$12,522
|$14,538
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,884
|$15,439
|$17,925
|Clean
|$11,213
|$14,575
|$16,922
|Average
|$9,872
|$12,846
|$14,915
|Rough
|$8,530
|$11,118
|$12,909
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,910
|$15,952
|$18,081
|Clean
|$12,181
|$15,059
|$17,069
|Average
|$10,724
|$13,273
|$15,045
|Rough
|$9,267
|$11,488
|$13,021