  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,438$14,544$16,817
Clean$9,672$13,468$15,553
Average$8,139$11,316$13,027
Rough$6,607$9,164$10,500
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,577$12,239$14,264
Clean$7,948$11,334$13,193
Average$6,688$9,523$11,049
Rough$5,429$7,712$8,906
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,377$17,662$20,585
Clean$11,469$16,355$19,039
Average$9,651$13,742$15,946
Rough$7,834$11,129$12,853
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,270$13,972$16,025
Clean$9,516$12,938$14,821
Average$8,008$10,871$12,413
Rough$6,500$8,804$10,005
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,053$15,772$18,383
Clean$10,242$14,605$17,001
Average$8,619$12,272$14,239
Rough$6,996$9,938$11,477
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,739$16,416$17,922
Clean$12,730$15,201$16,576
Average$10,713$12,772$13,883
Rough$8,696$10,344$11,190
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,255$11,779$13,729
Clean$7,649$10,908$12,698
Average$6,437$9,165$10,635
Rough$5,225$7,422$8,572
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,687$12,395$14,447
Clean$8,049$11,478$13,361
Average$6,774$9,644$11,191
Rough$5,498$7,810$9,020
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,481$14,178$16,229
Clean$9,711$13,129$15,010
Average$8,172$11,031$12,571
Rough$6,633$8,934$10,133
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,098$12,981$15,130
Clean$8,430$12,021$13,993
Average$7,094$10,100$11,720
Rough$5,758$8,179$9,447
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,775$16,802$19,582
Clean$10,910$15,559$18,111
Average$9,181$13,073$15,169
Rough$7,452$10,587$12,226
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,490$9,995$11,386
Clean$6,940$9,256$10,531
Average$5,840$7,777$8,820
Rough$4,741$6,298$7,109
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,887$11,253$13,116
Clean$7,308$10,420$12,131
Average$6,150$8,755$10,160
Rough$4,992$7,090$8,189
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,566$15,076$17,571
Clean$9,790$13,961$16,251
Average$8,239$11,730$13,611
Rough$6,687$9,500$10,971
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,867$9,799$11,422
Clean$6,363$9,074$10,564
Average$5,355$7,624$8,847
Rough$4,347$6,174$7,131
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,789$11,114$12,953
Clean$7,217$10,292$11,980
Average$6,074$8,647$10,034
Rough$4,930$7,003$8,088
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,954$14,204$16,554
Clean$9,223$13,153$15,310
Average$7,762$11,051$12,823
Rough$6,300$8,950$10,335
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,511$14,255$16,332
Clean$9,739$13,200$15,105
Average$8,196$11,091$12,651
Rough$6,653$8,982$10,197
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,322$12,722$14,607
Clean$8,637$11,780$13,510
Average$7,269$9,898$11,315
Rough$5,900$8,016$9,120
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,582$19,382$22,589
Clean$12,585$17,948$20,892
Average$10,591$15,080$17,498
Rough$8,597$12,213$14,104
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,081$11,531$13,439
Clean$7,488$10,678$12,430
Average$6,301$8,972$10,410
Rough$5,115$7,266$8,391
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,442$19,181$22,354
Clean$12,455$17,762$20,675
Average$10,482$14,924$17,316
Rough$8,508$12,086$13,957
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,959$13,411$15,328
Clean$9,228$12,419$14,177
Average$7,765$10,435$11,873
Rough$6,303$8,450$9,570
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,155$12,384$14,176
Clean$8,483$11,468$13,111
Average$7,139$9,635$10,981
Rough$5,794$7,803$8,851
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,813$13,599$15,697
Clean$9,093$12,593$14,517
Average$7,652$10,581$12,159
Rough$6,211$8,569$9,800
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,990$13,945$15,593
Clean$10,183$12,914$14,421
Average$8,570$10,850$12,078
Rough$6,956$8,787$9,735
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,232$14,601$17,018
Clean$9,481$13,521$15,739
Average$7,979$11,360$13,182
Rough$6,476$9,200$10,625
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,904$15,559$18,134
Clean$10,103$14,408$16,772
Average$8,502$12,106$14,047
Rough$6,901$9,804$11,322
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,808$11,141$12,985
Clean$7,234$10,317$12,010
Average$6,088$8,668$10,058
Rough$4,942$7,020$8,107
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,520$11,882$13,743
Clean$7,895$11,003$12,710
Average$6,644$9,245$10,645
Rough$5,393$7,487$8,581
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,756$11,717$13,361
Clean$8,113$10,851$12,357
Average$6,828$9,117$10,350
Rough$5,542$7,383$8,342
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,002$12,845$14,971
Clean$8,341$11,894$13,846
Average$7,019$9,994$11,597
Rough$5,697$8,093$9,347
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,152$11,632$13,557
Clean$7,553$10,772$12,538
Average$6,356$9,050$10,501
Rough$5,159$7,329$8,464
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,218$15,253$17,491
Clean$10,394$14,125$16,177
Average$8,747$11,868$13,549
Rough$7,100$9,611$10,921
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,986$11,396$13,281
Clean$7,400$10,553$12,283
Average$6,227$8,866$10,288
Rough$5,055$7,180$8,292
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,301$12,881$14,864
Clean$8,618$11,928$13,747
Average$7,252$10,022$11,514
Rough$5,887$8,116$9,281
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,279$12,723$14,633
Clean$8,598$11,782$13,533
Average$7,235$9,899$11,335
Rough$5,873$8,017$9,136
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,040$17,179$20,023
Clean$11,156$15,909$18,518
Average$9,388$13,367$15,510
Rough$7,621$10,825$12,501
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,074 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,074 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,074 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $4,347 to $11,422, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.