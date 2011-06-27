Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,438
|$14,544
|$16,817
|Clean
|$9,672
|$13,468
|$15,553
|Average
|$8,139
|$11,316
|$13,027
|Rough
|$6,607
|$9,164
|$10,500
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,577
|$12,239
|$14,264
|Clean
|$7,948
|$11,334
|$13,193
|Average
|$6,688
|$9,523
|$11,049
|Rough
|$5,429
|$7,712
|$8,906
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,377
|$17,662
|$20,585
|Clean
|$11,469
|$16,355
|$19,039
|Average
|$9,651
|$13,742
|$15,946
|Rough
|$7,834
|$11,129
|$12,853
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,270
|$13,972
|$16,025
|Clean
|$9,516
|$12,938
|$14,821
|Average
|$8,008
|$10,871
|$12,413
|Rough
|$6,500
|$8,804
|$10,005
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,053
|$15,772
|$18,383
|Clean
|$10,242
|$14,605
|$17,001
|Average
|$8,619
|$12,272
|$14,239
|Rough
|$6,996
|$9,938
|$11,477
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,739
|$16,416
|$17,922
|Clean
|$12,730
|$15,201
|$16,576
|Average
|$10,713
|$12,772
|$13,883
|Rough
|$8,696
|$10,344
|$11,190
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,255
|$11,779
|$13,729
|Clean
|$7,649
|$10,908
|$12,698
|Average
|$6,437
|$9,165
|$10,635
|Rough
|$5,225
|$7,422
|$8,572
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,687
|$12,395
|$14,447
|Clean
|$8,049
|$11,478
|$13,361
|Average
|$6,774
|$9,644
|$11,191
|Rough
|$5,498
|$7,810
|$9,020
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,481
|$14,178
|$16,229
|Clean
|$9,711
|$13,129
|$15,010
|Average
|$8,172
|$11,031
|$12,571
|Rough
|$6,633
|$8,934
|$10,133
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,098
|$12,981
|$15,130
|Clean
|$8,430
|$12,021
|$13,993
|Average
|$7,094
|$10,100
|$11,720
|Rough
|$5,758
|$8,179
|$9,447
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,775
|$16,802
|$19,582
|Clean
|$10,910
|$15,559
|$18,111
|Average
|$9,181
|$13,073
|$15,169
|Rough
|$7,452
|$10,587
|$12,226
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,490
|$9,995
|$11,386
|Clean
|$6,940
|$9,256
|$10,531
|Average
|$5,840
|$7,777
|$8,820
|Rough
|$4,741
|$6,298
|$7,109
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,887
|$11,253
|$13,116
|Clean
|$7,308
|$10,420
|$12,131
|Average
|$6,150
|$8,755
|$10,160
|Rough
|$4,992
|$7,090
|$8,189
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,566
|$15,076
|$17,571
|Clean
|$9,790
|$13,961
|$16,251
|Average
|$8,239
|$11,730
|$13,611
|Rough
|$6,687
|$9,500
|$10,971
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,867
|$9,799
|$11,422
|Clean
|$6,363
|$9,074
|$10,564
|Average
|$5,355
|$7,624
|$8,847
|Rough
|$4,347
|$6,174
|$7,131
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,789
|$11,114
|$12,953
|Clean
|$7,217
|$10,292
|$11,980
|Average
|$6,074
|$8,647
|$10,034
|Rough
|$4,930
|$7,003
|$8,088
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,954
|$14,204
|$16,554
|Clean
|$9,223
|$13,153
|$15,310
|Average
|$7,762
|$11,051
|$12,823
|Rough
|$6,300
|$8,950
|$10,335
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,511
|$14,255
|$16,332
|Clean
|$9,739
|$13,200
|$15,105
|Average
|$8,196
|$11,091
|$12,651
|Rough
|$6,653
|$8,982
|$10,197
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,322
|$12,722
|$14,607
|Clean
|$8,637
|$11,780
|$13,510
|Average
|$7,269
|$9,898
|$11,315
|Rough
|$5,900
|$8,016
|$9,120
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,582
|$19,382
|$22,589
|Clean
|$12,585
|$17,948
|$20,892
|Average
|$10,591
|$15,080
|$17,498
|Rough
|$8,597
|$12,213
|$14,104
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,081
|$11,531
|$13,439
|Clean
|$7,488
|$10,678
|$12,430
|Average
|$6,301
|$8,972
|$10,410
|Rough
|$5,115
|$7,266
|$8,391
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,442
|$19,181
|$22,354
|Clean
|$12,455
|$17,762
|$20,675
|Average
|$10,482
|$14,924
|$17,316
|Rough
|$8,508
|$12,086
|$13,957
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,959
|$13,411
|$15,328
|Clean
|$9,228
|$12,419
|$14,177
|Average
|$7,765
|$10,435
|$11,873
|Rough
|$6,303
|$8,450
|$9,570
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,155
|$12,384
|$14,176
|Clean
|$8,483
|$11,468
|$13,111
|Average
|$7,139
|$9,635
|$10,981
|Rough
|$5,794
|$7,803
|$8,851
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,813
|$13,599
|$15,697
|Clean
|$9,093
|$12,593
|$14,517
|Average
|$7,652
|$10,581
|$12,159
|Rough
|$6,211
|$8,569
|$9,800
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,990
|$13,945
|$15,593
|Clean
|$10,183
|$12,914
|$14,421
|Average
|$8,570
|$10,850
|$12,078
|Rough
|$6,956
|$8,787
|$9,735
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,232
|$14,601
|$17,018
|Clean
|$9,481
|$13,521
|$15,739
|Average
|$7,979
|$11,360
|$13,182
|Rough
|$6,476
|$9,200
|$10,625
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,904
|$15,559
|$18,134
|Clean
|$10,103
|$14,408
|$16,772
|Average
|$8,502
|$12,106
|$14,047
|Rough
|$6,901
|$9,804
|$11,322
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,808
|$11,141
|$12,985
|Clean
|$7,234
|$10,317
|$12,010
|Average
|$6,088
|$8,668
|$10,058
|Rough
|$4,942
|$7,020
|$8,107
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,520
|$11,882
|$13,743
|Clean
|$7,895
|$11,003
|$12,710
|Average
|$6,644
|$9,245
|$10,645
|Rough
|$5,393
|$7,487
|$8,581
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,756
|$11,717
|$13,361
|Clean
|$8,113
|$10,851
|$12,357
|Average
|$6,828
|$9,117
|$10,350
|Rough
|$5,542
|$7,383
|$8,342
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,002
|$12,845
|$14,971
|Clean
|$8,341
|$11,894
|$13,846
|Average
|$7,019
|$9,994
|$11,597
|Rough
|$5,697
|$8,093
|$9,347
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,152
|$11,632
|$13,557
|Clean
|$7,553
|$10,772
|$12,538
|Average
|$6,356
|$9,050
|$10,501
|Rough
|$5,159
|$7,329
|$8,464
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,218
|$15,253
|$17,491
|Clean
|$10,394
|$14,125
|$16,177
|Average
|$8,747
|$11,868
|$13,549
|Rough
|$7,100
|$9,611
|$10,921
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,986
|$11,396
|$13,281
|Clean
|$7,400
|$10,553
|$12,283
|Average
|$6,227
|$8,866
|$10,288
|Rough
|$5,055
|$7,180
|$8,292
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,301
|$12,881
|$14,864
|Clean
|$8,618
|$11,928
|$13,747
|Average
|$7,252
|$10,022
|$11,514
|Rough
|$5,887
|$8,116
|$9,281
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,279
|$12,723
|$14,633
|Clean
|$8,598
|$11,782
|$13,533
|Average
|$7,235
|$9,899
|$11,335
|Rough
|$5,873
|$8,017
|$9,136
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,040
|$17,179
|$20,023
|Clean
|$11,156
|$15,909
|$18,518
|Average
|$9,388
|$13,367
|$15,510
|Rough
|$7,621
|$10,825
|$12,501