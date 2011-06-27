Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,160
|$9,778
|$11,267
|Clean
|$7,681
|$9,214
|$10,578
|Average
|$6,722
|$8,086
|$9,201
|Rough
|$5,764
|$6,958
|$7,825
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,549
|$10,543
|$12,356
|Clean
|$8,047
|$9,935
|$11,601
|Average
|$7,043
|$8,719
|$10,091
|Rough
|$6,039
|$7,502
|$8,581
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,627
|$9,311
|$10,848
|Clean
|$7,179
|$8,774
|$10,185
|Average
|$6,284
|$7,700
|$8,859
|Rough
|$5,388
|$6,626
|$7,534
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,986
|$9,856
|$11,555
|Clean
|$7,517
|$9,288
|$10,849
|Average
|$6,580
|$8,151
|$9,437
|Rough
|$5,642
|$7,014
|$8,025
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,507
|$9,227
|$10,792
|Clean
|$7,067
|$8,694
|$10,133
|Average
|$6,185
|$7,630
|$8,814
|Rough
|$5,304
|$6,566
|$7,495
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,361
|$9,324
|$11,093
|Clean
|$6,929
|$8,787
|$10,415
|Average
|$6,065
|$7,711
|$9,059
|Rough
|$5,200
|$6,635
|$7,704