Estimated values
1994 GMC Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,056
|$1,500
|$1,740
|Clean
|$944
|$1,342
|$1,556
|Average
|$721
|$1,025
|$1,189
|Rough
|$498
|$708
|$821
Estimated values
1994 GMC Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$775
|$1,418
|$1,764
|Clean
|$693
|$1,268
|$1,577
|Average
|$530
|$968
|$1,205
|Rough
|$366
|$668
|$832
Estimated values
1994 GMC Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,446
|$2,682
|$3,347
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,398
|$2,993
|Average
|$987
|$1,831
|$2,286
|Rough
|$682
|$1,265
|$1,578
Estimated values
1994 GMC Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$913
|$1,730
|$2,172
|Clean
|$816
|$1,548
|$1,942
|Average
|$623
|$1,182
|$1,483
|Rough
|$431
|$816
|$1,024