Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,956
|$40,130
|$45,375
|Clean
|$33,831
|$38,833
|$43,882
|Average
|$31,581
|$36,239
|$40,897
|Rough
|$29,332
|$33,645
|$37,911
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,769
|$28,435
|$32,152
|Clean
|$23,972
|$27,516
|$31,095
|Average
|$22,378
|$25,678
|$28,979
|Rough
|$20,784
|$23,840
|$26,864
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,734
|$27,247
|$30,809
|Clean
|$22,971
|$26,367
|$29,795
|Average
|$21,443
|$24,605
|$27,768
|Rough
|$19,916
|$22,844
|$25,741
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,156
|$40,649
|$44,212
|Clean
|$35,960
|$39,335
|$42,757
|Average
|$33,569
|$36,708
|$39,848
|Rough
|$31,178
|$34,080
|$36,940
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,975
|$47,041
|$53,189
|Clean
|$39,657
|$45,520
|$51,439
|Average
|$37,020
|$42,480
|$47,940
|Rough
|$34,383
|$39,439
|$44,440
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,590
|$35,936
|$39,342
|Clean
|$31,541
|$34,774
|$38,048
|Average
|$29,444
|$32,452
|$35,459
|Rough
|$27,347
|$30,129
|$32,871
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,914
|$37,305
|$40,761
|Clean
|$32,823
|$36,100
|$39,420
|Average
|$30,640
|$33,688
|$36,738
|Rough
|$28,457
|$31,277
|$34,056
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,190
|$30,064
|$32,990
|Clean
|$26,315
|$29,092
|$31,905
|Average
|$24,565
|$27,149
|$29,734
|Rough
|$22,815
|$25,206
|$27,563
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,432
|$26,900
|$30,417
|Clean
|$22,678
|$26,031
|$29,416
|Average
|$21,170
|$24,292
|$27,415
|Rough
|$19,662
|$22,553
|$25,413
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,809
|$34,086
|$37,422
|Clean
|$29,818
|$32,984
|$36,191
|Average
|$27,835
|$30,781
|$33,728
|Rough
|$25,852
|$28,578
|$31,266
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,762
|$46,932
|$51,180
|Clean
|$41,386
|$45,415
|$49,497
|Average
|$38,634
|$42,382
|$46,129
|Rough
|$35,882
|$39,348
|$42,762
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,718
|$32,968
|$37,278
|Clean
|$27,794
|$31,903
|$36,052
|Average
|$25,946
|$29,772
|$33,599
|Rough
|$24,097
|$27,641
|$31,146
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,973
|$26,374
|$29,821
|Clean
|$22,234
|$25,521
|$28,840
|Average
|$20,755
|$23,816
|$26,878
|Rough
|$19,277
|$22,112
|$24,915
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,634
|$34,961
|$38,349
|Clean
|$30,616
|$33,832
|$37,087
|Average
|$28,580
|$31,572
|$34,564
|Rough
|$26,544
|$29,312
|$32,041
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,907
|$27,445
|$31,032
|Clean
|$23,137
|$26,558
|$30,011
|Average
|$21,599
|$24,784
|$27,970
|Rough
|$20,060
|$23,010
|$25,928
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,347
|$40,579
|$45,883
|Clean
|$34,210
|$39,267
|$44,374
|Average
|$31,935
|$36,645
|$41,355
|Rough
|$29,660
|$34,022
|$38,336
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,474
|$34,984
|$39,557
|Clean
|$29,493
|$33,853
|$38,256
|Average
|$27,532
|$31,592
|$35,653
|Rough
|$25,571
|$29,331
|$33,051
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,798
|$48,399
|$53,080
|Clean
|$42,389
|$46,834
|$51,334
|Average
|$39,570
|$43,706
|$47,842
|Rough
|$36,751
|$40,578
|$44,349
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,890
|$36,568
|$40,308
|Clean
|$31,831
|$35,386
|$38,982
|Average
|$29,715
|$33,022
|$36,330
|Rough
|$27,598
|$30,658
|$33,678
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,141
|$31,158
|$35,231
|Clean
|$26,268
|$30,151
|$34,072
|Average
|$24,521
|$28,137
|$31,754
|Rough
|$22,774
|$26,123
|$29,436
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,378
|$29,135
|$32,943
|Clean
|$24,561
|$28,193
|$31,859
|Average
|$22,928
|$26,310
|$29,692
|Rough
|$21,295
|$24,427
|$27,524
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,949
|$31,870
|$34,843
|Clean
|$28,018
|$30,840
|$33,697
|Average
|$26,155
|$28,780
|$31,404
|Rough
|$24,292
|$26,720
|$29,112
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,597
|$35,769
|$36,996
|Clean
|$33,483
|$34,613
|$35,779
|Average
|$31,257
|$32,301
|$33,345
|Rough
|$29,030
|$29,989
|$30,910
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,064
|$31,224
|$34,438
|Clean
|$27,161
|$30,214
|$33,305
|Average
|$25,355
|$28,196
|$31,039
|Rough
|$23,548
|$26,178
|$28,773
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,285
|$37,690
|$41,158
|Clean
|$33,182
|$36,472
|$39,804
|Average
|$30,975
|$34,036
|$37,096
|Rough
|$28,769
|$31,600
|$34,388
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,762
|$25,554
|$27,388
|Clean
|$22,997
|$24,728
|$26,487
|Average
|$21,468
|$23,076
|$24,685
|Rough
|$19,939
|$21,424
|$22,883
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,155
|$41,799
|$45,514
|Clean
|$36,927
|$40,449
|$44,016
|Average
|$34,472
|$37,747
|$41,022
|Rough
|$32,016
|$35,045
|$38,027
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,036
|$29,890
|$33,796
|Clean
|$25,198
|$28,924
|$32,685
|Average
|$23,522
|$26,992
|$30,461
|Rough
|$21,847
|$25,060
|$28,237
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,845
|$30,819
|$34,847
|Clean
|$25,981
|$29,823
|$33,700
|Average
|$24,254
|$27,831
|$31,408
|Rough
|$22,526
|$25,839
|$29,115
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,485
|$25,814
|$29,188
|Clean
|$21,761
|$24,979
|$28,227
|Average
|$20,314
|$23,311
|$26,307
|Rough
|$18,867
|$21,642
|$24,387
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,289
|$40,787
|$44,353
|Clean
|$36,090
|$39,469
|$42,894
|Average
|$33,690
|$36,832
|$39,976
|Rough
|$31,290
|$34,196
|$37,058
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,066
|$31,072
|$35,134
|Clean
|$26,195
|$30,068
|$33,978
|Average
|$24,453
|$28,059
|$31,667
|Rough
|$22,711
|$26,051
|$29,355
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,171
|$29,203
|$31,284
|Clean
|$26,297
|$28,259
|$30,255
|Average
|$24,548
|$26,372
|$28,196
|Rough
|$22,799
|$24,484
|$26,138
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,813
|$33,078
|$37,403
|Clean
|$27,886
|$32,009
|$36,172
|Average
|$26,032
|$29,871
|$33,711
|Rough
|$24,177
|$27,733
|$31,250
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,598
|$24,795
|$28,036
|Clean
|$20,903
|$23,994
|$27,114
|Average
|$19,513
|$22,391
|$25,269
|Rough
|$18,123
|$20,788
|$23,425
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,612
|$46,811
|$51,091
|Clean
|$41,241
|$45,298
|$49,410
|Average
|$38,498
|$42,273
|$46,048
|Rough
|$35,756
|$39,247
|$42,687
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,454
|$29,222
|$33,043
|Clean
|$24,635
|$28,278
|$31,956
|Average
|$22,997
|$26,389
|$29,781
|Rough
|$21,359
|$24,500
|$27,607
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,047
|$37,444
|$40,904
|Clean
|$32,952
|$36,234
|$39,558
|Average
|$30,761
|$33,814
|$36,867
|Rough
|$28,569
|$31,393
|$34,175
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,950
|$33,192
|$36,491
|Clean
|$28,986
|$32,119
|$35,290
|Average
|$27,058
|$29,973
|$32,889
|Rough
|$25,131
|$27,828
|$30,489
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,180
|$40,675
|$44,237
|Clean
|$35,983
|$39,360
|$42,782
|Average
|$33,590
|$36,731
|$39,871
|Rough
|$31,198
|$34,102
|$36,961
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,595
|$31,679
|$35,820
|Clean
|$26,707
|$30,655
|$34,641
|Average
|$24,931
|$28,607
|$32,284
|Rough
|$23,155
|$26,559
|$29,928
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,068
|$28,778
|$32,540
|Clean
|$24,261
|$27,848
|$31,470
|Average
|$22,648
|$25,987
|$29,329
|Rough
|$21,034
|$24,127
|$27,188
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,061
|$40,076
|$44,160
|Clean
|$34,901
|$38,781
|$42,708
|Average
|$32,580
|$36,190
|$39,802
|Rough
|$30,259
|$33,600
|$36,897
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,658
|$36,006
|$39,415
|Clean
|$31,607
|$34,843
|$38,118
|Average
|$29,505
|$32,515
|$35,525
|Rough
|$27,404
|$30,188
|$32,932