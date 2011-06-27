  1. Home
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,956$40,130$45,375
Clean$33,831$38,833$43,882
Average$31,581$36,239$40,897
Rough$29,332$33,645$37,911
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,769$28,435$32,152
Clean$23,972$27,516$31,095
Average$22,378$25,678$28,979
Rough$20,784$23,840$26,864
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,734$27,247$30,809
Clean$22,971$26,367$29,795
Average$21,443$24,605$27,768
Rough$19,916$22,844$25,741
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,156$40,649$44,212
Clean$35,960$39,335$42,757
Average$33,569$36,708$39,848
Rough$31,178$34,080$36,940
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,975$47,041$53,189
Clean$39,657$45,520$51,439
Average$37,020$42,480$47,940
Rough$34,383$39,439$44,440
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,590$35,936$39,342
Clean$31,541$34,774$38,048
Average$29,444$32,452$35,459
Rough$27,347$30,129$32,871
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,914$37,305$40,761
Clean$32,823$36,100$39,420
Average$30,640$33,688$36,738
Rough$28,457$31,277$34,056
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,190$30,064$32,990
Clean$26,315$29,092$31,905
Average$24,565$27,149$29,734
Rough$22,815$25,206$27,563
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,432$26,900$30,417
Clean$22,678$26,031$29,416
Average$21,170$24,292$27,415
Rough$19,662$22,553$25,413
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,809$34,086$37,422
Clean$29,818$32,984$36,191
Average$27,835$30,781$33,728
Rough$25,852$28,578$31,266
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,762$46,932$51,180
Clean$41,386$45,415$49,497
Average$38,634$42,382$46,129
Rough$35,882$39,348$42,762
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,718$32,968$37,278
Clean$27,794$31,903$36,052
Average$25,946$29,772$33,599
Rough$24,097$27,641$31,146
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,973$26,374$29,821
Clean$22,234$25,521$28,840
Average$20,755$23,816$26,878
Rough$19,277$22,112$24,915
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,634$34,961$38,349
Clean$30,616$33,832$37,087
Average$28,580$31,572$34,564
Rough$26,544$29,312$32,041
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,907$27,445$31,032
Clean$23,137$26,558$30,011
Average$21,599$24,784$27,970
Rough$20,060$23,010$25,928
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,347$40,579$45,883
Clean$34,210$39,267$44,374
Average$31,935$36,645$41,355
Rough$29,660$34,022$38,336
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,474$34,984$39,557
Clean$29,493$33,853$38,256
Average$27,532$31,592$35,653
Rough$25,571$29,331$33,051
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,798$48,399$53,080
Clean$42,389$46,834$51,334
Average$39,570$43,706$47,842
Rough$36,751$40,578$44,349
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,890$36,568$40,308
Clean$31,831$35,386$38,982
Average$29,715$33,022$36,330
Rough$27,598$30,658$33,678
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,141$31,158$35,231
Clean$26,268$30,151$34,072
Average$24,521$28,137$31,754
Rough$22,774$26,123$29,436
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,378$29,135$32,943
Clean$24,561$28,193$31,859
Average$22,928$26,310$29,692
Rough$21,295$24,427$27,524
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,949$31,870$34,843
Clean$28,018$30,840$33,697
Average$26,155$28,780$31,404
Rough$24,292$26,720$29,112
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,597$35,769$36,996
Clean$33,483$34,613$35,779
Average$31,257$32,301$33,345
Rough$29,030$29,989$30,910
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,064$31,224$34,438
Clean$27,161$30,214$33,305
Average$25,355$28,196$31,039
Rough$23,548$26,178$28,773
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,285$37,690$41,158
Clean$33,182$36,472$39,804
Average$30,975$34,036$37,096
Rough$28,769$31,600$34,388
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,762$25,554$27,388
Clean$22,997$24,728$26,487
Average$21,468$23,076$24,685
Rough$19,939$21,424$22,883
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,155$41,799$45,514
Clean$36,927$40,449$44,016
Average$34,472$37,747$41,022
Rough$32,016$35,045$38,027
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,036$29,890$33,796
Clean$25,198$28,924$32,685
Average$23,522$26,992$30,461
Rough$21,847$25,060$28,237
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,845$30,819$34,847
Clean$25,981$29,823$33,700
Average$24,254$27,831$31,408
Rough$22,526$25,839$29,115
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,485$25,814$29,188
Clean$21,761$24,979$28,227
Average$20,314$23,311$26,307
Rough$18,867$21,642$24,387
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,289$40,787$44,353
Clean$36,090$39,469$42,894
Average$33,690$36,832$39,976
Rough$31,290$34,196$37,058
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,066$31,072$35,134
Clean$26,195$30,068$33,978
Average$24,453$28,059$31,667
Rough$22,711$26,051$29,355
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,171$29,203$31,284
Clean$26,297$28,259$30,255
Average$24,548$26,372$28,196
Rough$22,799$24,484$26,138
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,813$33,078$37,403
Clean$27,886$32,009$36,172
Average$26,032$29,871$33,711
Rough$24,177$27,733$31,250
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,598$24,795$28,036
Clean$20,903$23,994$27,114
Average$19,513$22,391$25,269
Rough$18,123$20,788$23,425
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,612$46,811$51,091
Clean$41,241$45,298$49,410
Average$38,498$42,273$46,048
Rough$35,756$39,247$42,687
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,454$29,222$33,043
Clean$24,635$28,278$31,956
Average$22,997$26,389$29,781
Rough$21,359$24,500$27,607
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,047$37,444$40,904
Clean$32,952$36,234$39,558
Average$30,761$33,814$36,867
Rough$28,569$31,393$34,175
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,950$33,192$36,491
Clean$28,986$32,119$35,290
Average$27,058$29,973$32,889
Rough$25,131$27,828$30,489
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,180$40,675$44,237
Clean$35,983$39,360$42,782
Average$33,590$36,731$39,871
Rough$31,198$34,102$36,961
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,595$31,679$35,820
Clean$26,707$30,655$34,641
Average$24,931$28,607$32,284
Rough$23,155$26,559$29,928
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,068$28,778$32,540
Clean$24,261$27,848$31,470
Average$22,648$25,987$29,329
Rough$21,034$24,127$27,188
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,061$40,076$44,160
Clean$34,901$38,781$42,708
Average$32,580$36,190$39,802
Rough$30,259$33,600$36,897
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,658$36,006$39,415
Clean$31,607$34,843$38,118
Average$29,505$32,515$35,525
Rough$27,404$30,188$32,932
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,903 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,994 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,903 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,994 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,903 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,994 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $18,123 to $28,036, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.