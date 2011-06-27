Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,313
|$36,542
|$40,694
|Clean
|$31,178
|$35,248
|$39,219
|Average
|$28,906
|$32,661
|$36,271
|Rough
|$26,634
|$30,073
|$33,322
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,466
|$26,831
|$29,166
|Clean
|$23,606
|$25,881
|$28,109
|Average
|$21,886
|$23,981
|$25,996
|Rough
|$20,166
|$22,081
|$23,882
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,848
|$28,952
|$32,005
|Clean
|$24,939
|$27,927
|$30,846
|Average
|$23,122
|$25,877
|$28,526
|Rough
|$21,304
|$23,827
|$26,207
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,948
|$37,352
|$42,637
|Clean
|$30,825
|$36,030
|$41,092
|Average
|$28,579
|$33,385
|$38,003
|Rough
|$26,332
|$30,740
|$34,913
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,404
|$33,271
|$37,067
|Clean
|$28,371
|$32,093
|$35,724
|Average
|$26,303
|$29,737
|$33,038
|Rough
|$24,236
|$27,381
|$30,352
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,746
|$30,166
|$33,524
|Clean
|$25,806
|$29,098
|$32,310
|Average
|$23,926
|$26,962
|$29,880
|Rough
|$22,045
|$24,826
|$27,451
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,842
|$37,228
|$42,496
|Clean
|$30,723
|$35,910
|$40,956
|Average
|$28,484
|$33,274
|$37,877
|Rough
|$26,245
|$30,638
|$34,797
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,651
|$28,820
|$32,899
|Clean
|$23,785
|$27,800
|$31,707
|Average
|$22,051
|$25,759
|$29,323
|Rough
|$20,318
|$23,718
|$26,939
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,510
|$34,133
|$37,694
|Clean
|$29,437
|$32,924
|$36,328
|Average
|$27,292
|$30,507
|$33,596
|Rough
|$25,147
|$28,090
|$30,865
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,739
|$32,281
|$33,834
|Clean
|$29,659
|$31,138
|$32,608
|Average
|$27,497
|$28,852
|$30,156
|Rough
|$25,336
|$26,567
|$27,705
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,252
|$26,016
|$29,697
|Clean
|$21,469
|$25,095
|$28,621
|Average
|$19,905
|$23,253
|$26,469
|Rough
|$18,340
|$21,410
|$24,317
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,320
|$30,773
|$34,163
|Clean
|$26,359
|$29,683
|$32,925
|Average
|$24,439
|$27,504
|$30,450
|Rough
|$22,518
|$25,325
|$27,974
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,694
|$25,364
|$28,953
|Clean
|$20,932
|$24,466
|$27,904
|Average
|$19,407
|$22,670
|$25,806
|Rough
|$17,881
|$20,874
|$23,708
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,180
|$32,733
|$36,226
|Clean
|$28,154
|$31,575
|$34,913
|Average
|$26,102
|$29,257
|$32,288
|Rough
|$24,051
|$26,939
|$29,663
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,067
|$31,578
|$35,029
|Clean
|$27,080
|$30,460
|$33,760
|Average
|$25,107
|$28,224
|$31,221
|Rough
|$23,134
|$25,988
|$28,683
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,765
|$23,108
|$26,379
|Clean
|$19,070
|$22,290
|$25,423
|Average
|$17,681
|$20,653
|$23,511
|Rough
|$16,291
|$19,017
|$21,600
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,760
|$26,610
|$30,375
|Clean
|$21,960
|$25,668
|$29,275
|Average
|$20,360
|$23,783
|$27,074
|Rough
|$18,759
|$21,899
|$24,873
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,209
|$23,387
|$25,535
|Clean
|$20,463
|$22,559
|$24,610
|Average
|$18,972
|$20,903
|$22,760
|Rough
|$17,481
|$19,247
|$20,909
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,355
|$28,474
|$32,503
|Clean
|$23,499
|$27,465
|$31,325
|Average
|$21,786
|$25,449
|$28,970
|Rough
|$20,074
|$23,433
|$26,614
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,358
|$28,478
|$32,508
|Clean
|$23,502
|$27,470
|$31,330
|Average
|$21,790
|$25,454
|$28,974
|Rough
|$20,077
|$23,437
|$26,618
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,578
|$26,396
|$30,132
|Clean
|$21,784
|$25,461
|$29,040
|Average
|$20,197
|$23,592
|$26,856
|Rough
|$18,609
|$21,723
|$24,673
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,406
|$42,454
|$46,443
|Clean
|$37,056
|$40,951
|$44,760
|Average
|$34,356
|$37,945
|$41,395
|Rough
|$31,656
|$34,939
|$38,030
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,262
|$28,594
|$31,864
|Clean
|$24,374
|$27,582
|$30,709
|Average
|$22,598
|$25,557
|$28,400
|Rough
|$20,822
|$23,532
|$26,091
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,827
|$26,688
|$30,464
|Clean
|$22,024
|$25,743
|$29,361
|Average
|$20,419
|$23,853
|$27,153
|Rough
|$18,814
|$21,963
|$24,945
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,003
|$24,555
|$28,031
|Clean
|$20,265
|$23,686
|$27,015
|Average
|$18,788
|$21,947
|$24,984
|Rough
|$17,311
|$20,208
|$22,953
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,240
|$32,798
|$36,294
|Clean
|$28,212
|$31,637
|$34,979
|Average
|$26,157
|$29,314
|$32,349
|Rough
|$24,101
|$26,992
|$29,719
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,233
|$30,669
|$35,009
|Clean
|$25,310
|$29,583
|$33,741
|Average
|$23,466
|$27,411
|$31,204
|Rough
|$21,622
|$25,240
|$28,667
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,985
|$37,883
|$41,718
|Clean
|$32,790
|$36,542
|$40,206
|Average
|$30,401
|$33,859
|$37,183
|Rough
|$28,011
|$31,177
|$34,160
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,742
|$25,419
|$29,016
|Clean
|$20,978
|$24,519
|$27,965
|Average
|$19,449
|$22,719
|$25,862
|Rough
|$17,921
|$20,919
|$23,760
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,537
|$42,717
|$48,762
|Clean
|$35,253
|$41,205
|$46,995
|Average
|$32,684
|$38,180
|$43,462
|Rough
|$30,115
|$35,155
|$39,928
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,439
|$23,895
|$27,277
|Clean
|$19,720
|$23,049
|$26,289
|Average
|$18,283
|$21,357
|$24,312
|Rough
|$16,846
|$19,665
|$22,335
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,860
|$36,595
|$40,268
|Clean
|$31,705
|$35,299
|$38,809
|Average
|$29,395
|$32,708
|$35,891
|Rough
|$27,084
|$30,116
|$32,973
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,740
|$36,468
|$40,137
|Clean
|$31,589
|$35,177
|$38,683
|Average
|$29,287
|$32,594
|$35,774
|Rough
|$26,985
|$30,012
|$32,866
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,173
|$33,779
|$37,323
|Clean
|$29,112
|$32,583
|$35,971
|Average
|$26,991
|$30,191
|$33,266
|Rough
|$24,870
|$27,799
|$30,562
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,236
|$27,167
|$31,011
|Clean
|$22,419
|$26,205
|$29,887
|Average
|$20,786
|$24,281
|$27,640
|Rough
|$19,152
|$22,357
|$25,393
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,762
|$36,491
|$40,160
|Clean
|$31,610
|$35,199
|$38,705
|Average
|$29,307
|$32,615
|$35,795
|Rough
|$27,003
|$30,031
|$32,884
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,499
|$29,812
|$34,030
|Clean
|$24,603
|$28,757
|$32,797
|Average
|$22,810
|$26,646
|$30,331
|Rough
|$21,017
|$24,534
|$27,865
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,590
|$28,750
|$32,818
|Clean
|$23,726
|$27,732
|$31,629
|Average
|$21,997
|$25,696
|$29,251
|Rough
|$20,268
|$23,660
|$26,873
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,094
|$31,677
|$36,159
|Clean
|$26,141
|$30,555
|$34,849
|Average
|$24,237
|$28,312
|$32,228
|Rough
|$22,332
|$26,069
|$29,608
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,119
|$42,849
|$46,532
|Clean
|$37,744
|$41,332
|$44,846
|Average
|$34,994
|$38,298
|$41,474
|Rough
|$32,243
|$35,264
|$38,102
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,661
|$43,506
|$48,265
|Clean
|$37,302
|$41,965
|$46,516
|Average
|$34,584
|$38,885
|$43,018
|Rough
|$31,866
|$35,804
|$39,521
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,469
|$27,615
|$30,706
|Clean
|$23,609
|$26,638
|$29,593
|Average
|$21,888
|$24,682
|$27,368
|Rough
|$20,168
|$22,727
|$25,143
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,293
|$33,905
|$37,456
|Clean
|$29,228
|$32,705
|$36,099
|Average
|$27,099
|$30,304
|$33,385
|Rough
|$24,969
|$27,903
|$30,670
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,459
|$25,088
|$28,639
|Clean
|$20,704
|$24,200
|$27,601
|Average
|$19,196
|$22,423
|$25,526
|Rough
|$17,687
|$20,647
|$23,451