  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,313$36,542$40,694
Clean$31,178$35,248$39,219
Average$28,906$32,661$36,271
Rough$26,634$30,073$33,322
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,466$26,831$29,166
Clean$23,606$25,881$28,109
Average$21,886$23,981$25,996
Rough$20,166$22,081$23,882
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,848$28,952$32,005
Clean$24,939$27,927$30,846
Average$23,122$25,877$28,526
Rough$21,304$23,827$26,207
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,948$37,352$42,637
Clean$30,825$36,030$41,092
Average$28,579$33,385$38,003
Rough$26,332$30,740$34,913
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,404$33,271$37,067
Clean$28,371$32,093$35,724
Average$26,303$29,737$33,038
Rough$24,236$27,381$30,352
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,746$30,166$33,524
Clean$25,806$29,098$32,310
Average$23,926$26,962$29,880
Rough$22,045$24,826$27,451
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,842$37,228$42,496
Clean$30,723$35,910$40,956
Average$28,484$33,274$37,877
Rough$26,245$30,638$34,797
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,651$28,820$32,899
Clean$23,785$27,800$31,707
Average$22,051$25,759$29,323
Rough$20,318$23,718$26,939
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,510$34,133$37,694
Clean$29,437$32,924$36,328
Average$27,292$30,507$33,596
Rough$25,147$28,090$30,865
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,739$32,281$33,834
Clean$29,659$31,138$32,608
Average$27,497$28,852$30,156
Rough$25,336$26,567$27,705
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,252$26,016$29,697
Clean$21,469$25,095$28,621
Average$19,905$23,253$26,469
Rough$18,340$21,410$24,317
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,320$30,773$34,163
Clean$26,359$29,683$32,925
Average$24,439$27,504$30,450
Rough$22,518$25,325$27,974
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,694$25,364$28,953
Clean$20,932$24,466$27,904
Average$19,407$22,670$25,806
Rough$17,881$20,874$23,708
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,180$32,733$36,226
Clean$28,154$31,575$34,913
Average$26,102$29,257$32,288
Rough$24,051$26,939$29,663
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,067$31,578$35,029
Clean$27,080$30,460$33,760
Average$25,107$28,224$31,221
Rough$23,134$25,988$28,683
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,765$23,108$26,379
Clean$19,070$22,290$25,423
Average$17,681$20,653$23,511
Rough$16,291$19,017$21,600
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,760$26,610$30,375
Clean$21,960$25,668$29,275
Average$20,360$23,783$27,074
Rough$18,759$21,899$24,873
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,209$23,387$25,535
Clean$20,463$22,559$24,610
Average$18,972$20,903$22,760
Rough$17,481$19,247$20,909
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,355$28,474$32,503
Clean$23,499$27,465$31,325
Average$21,786$25,449$28,970
Rough$20,074$23,433$26,614
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,358$28,478$32,508
Clean$23,502$27,470$31,330
Average$21,790$25,454$28,974
Rough$20,077$23,437$26,618
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,578$26,396$30,132
Clean$21,784$25,461$29,040
Average$20,197$23,592$26,856
Rough$18,609$21,723$24,673
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,406$42,454$46,443
Clean$37,056$40,951$44,760
Average$34,356$37,945$41,395
Rough$31,656$34,939$38,030
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,262$28,594$31,864
Clean$24,374$27,582$30,709
Average$22,598$25,557$28,400
Rough$20,822$23,532$26,091
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,827$26,688$30,464
Clean$22,024$25,743$29,361
Average$20,419$23,853$27,153
Rough$18,814$21,963$24,945
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,003$24,555$28,031
Clean$20,265$23,686$27,015
Average$18,788$21,947$24,984
Rough$17,311$20,208$22,953
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,240$32,798$36,294
Clean$28,212$31,637$34,979
Average$26,157$29,314$32,349
Rough$24,101$26,992$29,719
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,233$30,669$35,009
Clean$25,310$29,583$33,741
Average$23,466$27,411$31,204
Rough$21,622$25,240$28,667
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,985$37,883$41,718
Clean$32,790$36,542$40,206
Average$30,401$33,859$37,183
Rough$28,011$31,177$34,160
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,742$25,419$29,016
Clean$20,978$24,519$27,965
Average$19,449$22,719$25,862
Rough$17,921$20,919$23,760
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,537$42,717$48,762
Clean$35,253$41,205$46,995
Average$32,684$38,180$43,462
Rough$30,115$35,155$39,928
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,439$23,895$27,277
Clean$19,720$23,049$26,289
Average$18,283$21,357$24,312
Rough$16,846$19,665$22,335
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,860$36,595$40,268
Clean$31,705$35,299$38,809
Average$29,395$32,708$35,891
Rough$27,084$30,116$32,973
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,740$36,468$40,137
Clean$31,589$35,177$38,683
Average$29,287$32,594$35,774
Rough$26,985$30,012$32,866
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,173$33,779$37,323
Clean$29,112$32,583$35,971
Average$26,991$30,191$33,266
Rough$24,870$27,799$30,562
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,236$27,167$31,011
Clean$22,419$26,205$29,887
Average$20,786$24,281$27,640
Rough$19,152$22,357$25,393
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,762$36,491$40,160
Clean$31,610$35,199$38,705
Average$29,307$32,615$35,795
Rough$27,003$30,031$32,884
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,499$29,812$34,030
Clean$24,603$28,757$32,797
Average$22,810$26,646$30,331
Rough$21,017$24,534$27,865
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,590$28,750$32,818
Clean$23,726$27,732$31,629
Average$21,997$25,696$29,251
Rough$20,268$23,660$26,873
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,094$31,677$36,159
Clean$26,141$30,555$34,849
Average$24,237$28,312$32,228
Rough$22,332$26,069$29,608
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,119$42,849$46,532
Clean$37,744$41,332$44,846
Average$34,994$38,298$41,474
Rough$32,243$35,264$38,102
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,661$43,506$48,265
Clean$37,302$41,965$46,516
Average$34,584$38,885$43,018
Rough$31,866$35,804$39,521
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,469$27,615$30,706
Clean$23,609$26,638$29,593
Average$21,888$24,682$27,368
Rough$20,168$22,727$25,143
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,293$33,905$37,456
Clean$29,228$32,705$36,099
Average$27,099$30,304$33,385
Rough$24,969$27,903$30,670
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,459$25,088$28,639
Clean$20,704$24,200$27,601
Average$19,196$22,423$25,526
Rough$17,687$20,647$23,451
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,070 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,290 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,070 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,290 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,070 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,290 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $16,291 to $26,379, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.