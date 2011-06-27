  1. Home
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,098$19,433$22,677
Clean$13,142$18,103$21,090
Average$11,228$15,442$17,916
Rough$9,315$12,781$14,742
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,510$13,108$15,298
Clean$8,865$12,211$14,227
Average$7,575$10,416$12,086
Rough$6,284$8,621$9,945
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,034$13,047$14,889
Clean$9,353$12,154$13,847
Average$7,991$10,367$11,763
Rough$6,630$8,580$9,679
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,516$15,337$17,669
Clean$10,734$14,287$16,432
Average$9,171$12,187$13,959
Rough$7,609$10,087$11,486
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,627$15,204$17,390
Clean$10,838$14,163$16,173
Average$9,260$12,081$13,739
Rough$7,682$9,999$11,305
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,639$16,437$18,757
Clean$11,781$15,311$17,445
Average$10,066$13,061$14,819
Rough$8,351$10,810$12,194
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,876$14,258$16,324
Clean$10,138$13,282$15,181
Average$8,662$11,330$12,897
Rough$7,186$9,377$10,612
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,481$13,708$15,680
Clean$9,770$12,770$14,583
Average$8,347$10,892$12,388
Rough$6,925$9,015$10,194
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,799$13,257$15,365
Clean$9,134$12,350$14,290
Average$7,805$10,534$12,139
Rough$6,475$8,719$9,988
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,227$16,342$18,849
Clean$11,398$15,223$17,530
Average$9,738$12,985$14,892
Rough$8,079$10,747$12,254
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,131$11,208$13,079
Clean$7,580$10,441$12,164
Average$6,476$8,906$10,333
Rough$5,373$7,371$8,503
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,210$11,316$13,206
Clean$7,653$10,541$12,282
Average$6,539$8,991$10,433
Rough$5,425$7,442$8,585
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,252$11,374$13,273
Clean$7,692$10,595$12,344
Average$6,572$9,038$10,486
Rough$5,453$7,480$8,629
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,587$11,113$12,659
Clean$8,004$10,352$11,773
Average$6,839$8,831$10,001
Rough$5,674$7,309$8,229
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,372$14,297$16,684
Clean$9,668$13,318$15,517
Average$8,261$11,360$13,182
Rough$6,853$9,403$10,846
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,614$17,974$20,635
Clean$12,690$16,743$19,191
Average$10,843$14,282$16,303
Rough$8,995$11,821$13,415
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,305$12,826$14,968
Clean$8,674$11,948$13,920
Average$7,411$10,192$11,825
Rough$6,148$8,435$9,730
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,302$21,091$24,613
Clean$14,264$19,647$22,890
Average$12,187$16,759$19,445
Rough$10,111$13,871$16,000
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,932$12,311$14,367
Clean$8,326$11,469$13,362
Average$7,113$9,783$11,351
Rough$5,901$8,097$9,340
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,940$12,322$14,379
Clean$8,333$11,479$13,373
Average$7,120$9,791$11,360
Rough$5,907$8,104$9,348
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,787$19,004$22,177
Clean$12,851$17,703$20,625
Average$10,980$15,100$17,521
Rough$9,110$12,498$14,417
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,671$13,330$15,556
Clean$9,015$12,417$14,468
Average$7,703$10,592$12,290
Rough$6,390$8,767$10,113
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,952$13,717$16,007
Clean$9,276$12,777$14,887
Average$7,926$10,899$12,646
Rough$6,575$9,021$10,406
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,612$15,433$17,173
Clean$11,756$14,377$15,971
Average$10,045$12,263$13,567
Rough$8,333$10,150$11,164
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,934$14,539$16,147
Clean$11,124$13,544$15,017
Average$9,504$11,553$12,757
Rough$7,885$9,562$10,497
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,190$12,668$14,783
Clean$8,567$11,800$13,748
Average$7,319$10,066$11,679
Rough$6,072$8,331$9,610
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,402$16,352$18,172
Clean$12,493$15,232$16,900
Average$10,674$12,993$14,357
Rough$8,855$10,754$11,813
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,938$14,554$16,759
Clean$10,196$13,557$15,586
Average$8,711$11,564$13,240
Rough$7,227$9,572$10,895
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,572$13,156$14,744
Clean$9,854$12,255$13,712
Average$8,420$10,454$11,648
Rough$6,985$8,652$9,585
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,537$14,522$16,948
Clean$9,822$13,528$15,762
Average$8,392$11,539$13,389
Rough$6,962$9,551$11,017
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,595 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,595 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,595 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $5,453 to $13,273, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.