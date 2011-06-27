Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,098
|$19,433
|$22,677
|Clean
|$13,142
|$18,103
|$21,090
|Average
|$11,228
|$15,442
|$17,916
|Rough
|$9,315
|$12,781
|$14,742
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,510
|$13,108
|$15,298
|Clean
|$8,865
|$12,211
|$14,227
|Average
|$7,575
|$10,416
|$12,086
|Rough
|$6,284
|$8,621
|$9,945
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,034
|$13,047
|$14,889
|Clean
|$9,353
|$12,154
|$13,847
|Average
|$7,991
|$10,367
|$11,763
|Rough
|$6,630
|$8,580
|$9,679
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,516
|$15,337
|$17,669
|Clean
|$10,734
|$14,287
|$16,432
|Average
|$9,171
|$12,187
|$13,959
|Rough
|$7,609
|$10,087
|$11,486
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,627
|$15,204
|$17,390
|Clean
|$10,838
|$14,163
|$16,173
|Average
|$9,260
|$12,081
|$13,739
|Rough
|$7,682
|$9,999
|$11,305
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,639
|$16,437
|$18,757
|Clean
|$11,781
|$15,311
|$17,445
|Average
|$10,066
|$13,061
|$14,819
|Rough
|$8,351
|$10,810
|$12,194
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,876
|$14,258
|$16,324
|Clean
|$10,138
|$13,282
|$15,181
|Average
|$8,662
|$11,330
|$12,897
|Rough
|$7,186
|$9,377
|$10,612
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,481
|$13,708
|$15,680
|Clean
|$9,770
|$12,770
|$14,583
|Average
|$8,347
|$10,892
|$12,388
|Rough
|$6,925
|$9,015
|$10,194
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,799
|$13,257
|$15,365
|Clean
|$9,134
|$12,350
|$14,290
|Average
|$7,805
|$10,534
|$12,139
|Rough
|$6,475
|$8,719
|$9,988
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,227
|$16,342
|$18,849
|Clean
|$11,398
|$15,223
|$17,530
|Average
|$9,738
|$12,985
|$14,892
|Rough
|$8,079
|$10,747
|$12,254
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,131
|$11,208
|$13,079
|Clean
|$7,580
|$10,441
|$12,164
|Average
|$6,476
|$8,906
|$10,333
|Rough
|$5,373
|$7,371
|$8,503
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,210
|$11,316
|$13,206
|Clean
|$7,653
|$10,541
|$12,282
|Average
|$6,539
|$8,991
|$10,433
|Rough
|$5,425
|$7,442
|$8,585
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,252
|$11,374
|$13,273
|Clean
|$7,692
|$10,595
|$12,344
|Average
|$6,572
|$9,038
|$10,486
|Rough
|$5,453
|$7,480
|$8,629
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,587
|$11,113
|$12,659
|Clean
|$8,004
|$10,352
|$11,773
|Average
|$6,839
|$8,831
|$10,001
|Rough
|$5,674
|$7,309
|$8,229
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,372
|$14,297
|$16,684
|Clean
|$9,668
|$13,318
|$15,517
|Average
|$8,261
|$11,360
|$13,182
|Rough
|$6,853
|$9,403
|$10,846
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,614
|$17,974
|$20,635
|Clean
|$12,690
|$16,743
|$19,191
|Average
|$10,843
|$14,282
|$16,303
|Rough
|$8,995
|$11,821
|$13,415
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,305
|$12,826
|$14,968
|Clean
|$8,674
|$11,948
|$13,920
|Average
|$7,411
|$10,192
|$11,825
|Rough
|$6,148
|$8,435
|$9,730
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,302
|$21,091
|$24,613
|Clean
|$14,264
|$19,647
|$22,890
|Average
|$12,187
|$16,759
|$19,445
|Rough
|$10,111
|$13,871
|$16,000
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,932
|$12,311
|$14,367
|Clean
|$8,326
|$11,469
|$13,362
|Average
|$7,113
|$9,783
|$11,351
|Rough
|$5,901
|$8,097
|$9,340
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,940
|$12,322
|$14,379
|Clean
|$8,333
|$11,479
|$13,373
|Average
|$7,120
|$9,791
|$11,360
|Rough
|$5,907
|$8,104
|$9,348
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,787
|$19,004
|$22,177
|Clean
|$12,851
|$17,703
|$20,625
|Average
|$10,980
|$15,100
|$17,521
|Rough
|$9,110
|$12,498
|$14,417
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,671
|$13,330
|$15,556
|Clean
|$9,015
|$12,417
|$14,468
|Average
|$7,703
|$10,592
|$12,290
|Rough
|$6,390
|$8,767
|$10,113
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,952
|$13,717
|$16,007
|Clean
|$9,276
|$12,777
|$14,887
|Average
|$7,926
|$10,899
|$12,646
|Rough
|$6,575
|$9,021
|$10,406
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,612
|$15,433
|$17,173
|Clean
|$11,756
|$14,377
|$15,971
|Average
|$10,045
|$12,263
|$13,567
|Rough
|$8,333
|$10,150
|$11,164
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,934
|$14,539
|$16,147
|Clean
|$11,124
|$13,544
|$15,017
|Average
|$9,504
|$11,553
|$12,757
|Rough
|$7,885
|$9,562
|$10,497
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,190
|$12,668
|$14,783
|Clean
|$8,567
|$11,800
|$13,748
|Average
|$7,319
|$10,066
|$11,679
|Rough
|$6,072
|$8,331
|$9,610
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,402
|$16,352
|$18,172
|Clean
|$12,493
|$15,232
|$16,900
|Average
|$10,674
|$12,993
|$14,357
|Rough
|$8,855
|$10,754
|$11,813
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,938
|$14,554
|$16,759
|Clean
|$10,196
|$13,557
|$15,586
|Average
|$8,711
|$11,564
|$13,240
|Rough
|$7,227
|$9,572
|$10,895
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,572
|$13,156
|$14,744
|Clean
|$9,854
|$12,255
|$13,712
|Average
|$8,420
|$10,454
|$11,648
|Rough
|$6,985
|$8,652
|$9,585
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,537
|$14,522
|$16,948
|Clean
|$9,822
|$13,528
|$15,762
|Average
|$8,392
|$11,539
|$13,389
|Rough
|$6,962
|$9,551
|$11,017