Estimated values
1999 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$1,974
|$2,338
|Clean
|$1,120
|$1,772
|$2,106
|Average
|$865
|$1,369
|$1,641
|Rough
|$610
|$966
|$1,176
Estimated values
1999 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,281
|$2,020
|$2,391
|Clean
|$1,150
|$1,814
|$2,154
|Average
|$888
|$1,401
|$1,678
|Rough
|$626
|$989
|$1,202
Estimated values
1999 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,171
|$2,564
|Clean
|$1,247
|$1,950
|$2,309
|Average
|$963
|$1,506
|$1,799
|Rough
|$679
|$1,063
|$1,289
Estimated values
1999 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,127
|$1,802
|$2,142
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,618
|$1,929
|Average
|$782
|$1,250
|$1,503
|Rough
|$551
|$882
|$1,077