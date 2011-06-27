Estimated values
1998 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,053
|$1,783
|$2,147
|Clean
|$960
|$1,626
|$1,965
|Average
|$774
|$1,311
|$1,601
|Rough
|$588
|$996
|$1,238
Estimated values
1998 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$891
|$1,590
|$1,938
|Clean
|$813
|$1,449
|$1,774
|Average
|$655
|$1,169
|$1,446
|Rough
|$498
|$888
|$1,118