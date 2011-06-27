Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,712
|$14,686
|$17,239
|Clean
|$10,061
|$13,800
|$16,198
|Average
|$8,757
|$12,027
|$14,117
|Rough
|$7,454
|$10,254
|$12,036
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,725
|$15,478
|$17,891
|Clean
|$11,012
|$14,544
|$16,811
|Average
|$9,585
|$12,676
|$14,651
|Rough
|$8,159
|$10,807
|$12,492
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,302
|$15,206
|$17,716
|Clean
|$10,614
|$14,288
|$16,646
|Average
|$9,239
|$12,452
|$14,508
|Rough
|$7,864
|$10,617
|$12,369
Estimated values
2010 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,738
|$17,139
|$19,969
|Clean
|$11,963
|$16,105
|$18,763
|Average
|$10,413
|$14,036
|$16,353
|Rough
|$8,863
|$11,967
|$13,942