Used 2008 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Who needs luxory Dr. Witt , 04/09/2010 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I love all these people that complain about how the ranger is simple and outdated. Technology means nothing when your vehicle is in the shop because the state of the art traction control system has a computer malfunction. This truck is always reliable because of its simplicity which is reflected in the low price. You can easily spend more money for a Toyota Tacoma but at the end of the day the ranger is more reliable and will get you from a to b for less money. They are also very easy to do self repairs on which also saves money. If you want luxury buy a lexus they cost just about the same as one of those loaded cushy f150s Report Abuse

Easy to work on Jason , 12/26/2015 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful My second ranger, bought first one new in 99 and drove it 14 years. This one is AUTO with CC. It was wrecked, but I've had no issues. The 2.3L is pretty pathetic, but I get 25+ mpg. The parts are cheap and it's easy to work on, simple is good. I bought it with 45K in 2010 and put 50K on it. The only thing that broke was the heater/AC fan clicks if not adjusted right after riding on a bumpy road. I've changed front rotors, breaks and bearings, all the shocks and struts, the rear diff fluid, AT fuild and filter, plugs and wires, and flushed radiator. I did cause a steering pump leak by putting radiator flush in it, but they're only 60 bucks. It is VERY easy to work on, I am not a mechanic. I've towed/loaded heavy stuff and ripped up stumps. She will run. It's really small on the inside. Rangers are awesome and reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very good truck George Dibble , 06/23/2016 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Very good truck. I've had this little ranger a little over two years and I've had no problems with it whatsoever. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a small pick up. The only downside is that it's towing capacity is Limited by it's four-cylinder engine. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An Honest Truck JWH , 11/13/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I traded a two-year old Silverado V6 for my Ranger. The Silverado got 13- 15 mpg and had way too many problems. My little Ranger got 26.3 mpg from the first tank. It just passed the 1500 mile mark, and has yet to get under 25 mpg. It is comfortable, it pulls my utility/motorcycle trailer with ease. It's fun to drive and overall it seems like a good friendly little vehicle that I will have for a long time. Its quality is first rate. Its performance with the little 4 cyl is way better than the Silverado V6. The seats are great, the stereo/sat radio combination is wonderful, and the cruise control works flawlessly. We had a couple of Rangers at work - couldn't hurt them. Great truck. Report Abuse