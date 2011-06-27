Estimated values
1991 Ford Probe GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,245
|$1,621
|Clean
|$483
|$1,103
|$1,436
|Average
|$355
|$818
|$1,066
|Rough
|$228
|$532
|$697
