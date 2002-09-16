Used 1991 Ford Probe for Sale Near Me

The V6 LX 1991 was a good find. The depreciation of the value made it more worthwhile to look at. I don't think you can get a car at this price and the kind of performance it still offers. 18/20 MPG in city driving is quite economical. I had only some heating problem due to some radiator damage. Can't blame Ford for anything. Keep in mind though, the Automatic might not last beyond 130K. Factor in that cost and you are set for a 200 K V6 car that still looks great.

Read more