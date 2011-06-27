  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,000$5,147$6,258
Clean$3,792$4,885$5,918
Average$3,377$4,363$5,237
Rough$2,963$3,840$4,556
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,249$6,675$8,063
Clean$4,977$6,336$7,624
Average$4,432$5,658$6,746
Rough$3,888$4,980$5,869
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,216$5,563$6,860
Clean$3,997$5,280$6,487
Average$3,560$4,715$5,740
Rough$3,123$4,150$4,994
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,860$6,264$7,624
Clean$4,608$5,946$7,209
Average$4,104$5,310$6,380
Rough$3,600$4,674$5,550
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,024$7,593$9,125
Clean$5,711$7,207$8,628
Average$5,086$6,436$7,635
Rough$4,462$5,665$6,642
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,219$7,939$9,609
Clean$5,896$7,536$9,086
Average$5,251$6,729$8,041
Rough$4,606$5,923$6,995
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,370$5,711$7,007
Clean$4,143$5,421$6,626
Average$3,690$4,841$5,863
Rough$3,237$4,261$5,100
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,563$6,030$7,442
Clean$4,326$5,724$7,037
Average$3,853$5,111$6,227
Rough$3,380$4,499$5,417
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,626$7,269$8,861
Clean$5,334$6,900$8,379
Average$4,750$6,162$7,414
Rough$4,167$5,424$6,450
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,104$6,643$8,130
Clean$4,839$6,306$7,688
Average$4,310$5,631$6,803
Rough$3,781$4,957$5,918
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,585$6,114$7,586
Clean$4,347$5,804$7,173
Average$3,872$5,183$6,348
Rough$3,396$4,562$5,522
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,496$5,988$7,423
Clean$4,262$5,684$7,019
Average$3,796$5,076$6,211
Rough$3,330$4,468$5,403
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,750$6,212$7,623
Clean$4,504$5,896$7,208
Average$4,011$5,265$6,379
Rough$3,518$4,635$5,549
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,171$6,879$8,521
Clean$4,903$6,529$8,057
Average$4,367$5,831$7,130
Rough$3,830$5,132$6,203
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,020$7,739$9,407
Clean$5,708$7,346$8,895
Average$5,083$6,560$7,872
Rough$4,459$5,774$6,848
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,925$6,452$7,926
Clean$4,670$6,124$7,495
Average$4,159$5,469$6,632
Rough$3,648$4,814$5,769
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,280 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Sonic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,280 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,280 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Chevrolet Sonic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Chevrolet Sonic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic ranges from $3,123 to $6,860, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.