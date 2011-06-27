Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,000
|$5,147
|$6,258
|Clean
|$3,792
|$4,885
|$5,918
|Average
|$3,377
|$4,363
|$5,237
|Rough
|$2,963
|$3,840
|$4,556
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,249
|$6,675
|$8,063
|Clean
|$4,977
|$6,336
|$7,624
|Average
|$4,432
|$5,658
|$6,746
|Rough
|$3,888
|$4,980
|$5,869
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,216
|$5,563
|$6,860
|Clean
|$3,997
|$5,280
|$6,487
|Average
|$3,560
|$4,715
|$5,740
|Rough
|$3,123
|$4,150
|$4,994
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,860
|$6,264
|$7,624
|Clean
|$4,608
|$5,946
|$7,209
|Average
|$4,104
|$5,310
|$6,380
|Rough
|$3,600
|$4,674
|$5,550
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,024
|$7,593
|$9,125
|Clean
|$5,711
|$7,207
|$8,628
|Average
|$5,086
|$6,436
|$7,635
|Rough
|$4,462
|$5,665
|$6,642
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,219
|$7,939
|$9,609
|Clean
|$5,896
|$7,536
|$9,086
|Average
|$5,251
|$6,729
|$8,041
|Rough
|$4,606
|$5,923
|$6,995
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,370
|$5,711
|$7,007
|Clean
|$4,143
|$5,421
|$6,626
|Average
|$3,690
|$4,841
|$5,863
|Rough
|$3,237
|$4,261
|$5,100
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,563
|$6,030
|$7,442
|Clean
|$4,326
|$5,724
|$7,037
|Average
|$3,853
|$5,111
|$6,227
|Rough
|$3,380
|$4,499
|$5,417
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,626
|$7,269
|$8,861
|Clean
|$5,334
|$6,900
|$8,379
|Average
|$4,750
|$6,162
|$7,414
|Rough
|$4,167
|$5,424
|$6,450
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,104
|$6,643
|$8,130
|Clean
|$4,839
|$6,306
|$7,688
|Average
|$4,310
|$5,631
|$6,803
|Rough
|$3,781
|$4,957
|$5,918
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,585
|$6,114
|$7,586
|Clean
|$4,347
|$5,804
|$7,173
|Average
|$3,872
|$5,183
|$6,348
|Rough
|$3,396
|$4,562
|$5,522
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,496
|$5,988
|$7,423
|Clean
|$4,262
|$5,684
|$7,019
|Average
|$3,796
|$5,076
|$6,211
|Rough
|$3,330
|$4,468
|$5,403
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,750
|$6,212
|$7,623
|Clean
|$4,504
|$5,896
|$7,208
|Average
|$4,011
|$5,265
|$6,379
|Rough
|$3,518
|$4,635
|$5,549
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,171
|$6,879
|$8,521
|Clean
|$4,903
|$6,529
|$8,057
|Average
|$4,367
|$5,831
|$7,130
|Rough
|$3,830
|$5,132
|$6,203
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,020
|$7,739
|$9,407
|Clean
|$5,708
|$7,346
|$8,895
|Average
|$5,083
|$6,560
|$7,872
|Rough
|$4,459
|$5,774
|$6,848
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,925
|$6,452
|$7,926
|Clean
|$4,670
|$6,124
|$7,495
|Average
|$4,159
|$5,469
|$6,632
|Rough
|$3,648
|$4,814
|$5,769