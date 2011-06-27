Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dynasty 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,689
|$2,281
|Clean
|$526
|$1,489
|$2,011
|Average
|$382
|$1,090
|$1,472
|Rough
|$238
|$691
|$933
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dynasty LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,609
|$2,156
|Clean
|$526
|$1,419
|$1,901
|Average
|$382
|$1,038
|$1,392
|Rough
|$238
|$658
|$882