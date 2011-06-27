Used 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

My dream car! parichino , 03/22/2015 V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I've had my eye on Mustangs for years and now finally bought my dream car, and not disappointed. It exceeds every expectation. LOVE THIS CAR! It's got enough umph but also enough gas mileage (averaging 24). Just the right balance. Best thing about this car is that it's super good-looking and just downright FUN FUN FUN to drive! You can't go wrong. It's not perfect in every way but still head-over-heals in love with this car! Oh, and did I mention that I love this car? Report Abuse

My 5.0 GT Premium Convertible 6 Speed corvettekev , 06/02/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful There she was - 5.0 vert with a 6 speed, loaded, white with a black roof and interior. The car is very spritely, almost go kart like, especially after trading in a Hemi Challenger. She rides on rails, stops on a dime and is jack rabbit quick. The interior fit me better than the SS and sight lines are better in the GT. The interior, its comfortable & ergonomic. It's not gadgety or gimmicky. The GT is more suited to a 50+ year old than the SS. Wrap up - For me, it's a great choice with no regrets. Enjoy the ride. Report Abuse

FUN TO DRIVE/. Update 8/2018 Michael , 05/27/2017 V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this new in 2014 as a retirement gift to myself. I have had a lower back fusion and cervical fusion. This car was easy to get in and the leather seats were comfortable and were heated if needed. I loved the look of the 66 Mustang so the retro look was perfect and it was changing in 2015. A Convertible is the only way to go and the V8 was to costly. There are so many aftermarket goodies you can really make it your own! Gas mileage is disappointing if your heavy on city driving. It is fast. The select shift gives you a fun feeling of a manual transmission and really makes it quick and fast! The 2.73 auto transmission is a bit sluggish, so if you can find a performance package it will take care of that. My water pump went out around 30k miles but the warrant covered it. The Synch Bluetooth system can be sensitive but with time you will learn the do's and don'ts. It takes regular unleaded gas, looks sharp and is se Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My "Gotta Have It Green" Dream Magicsky@hotmail.com , 07/24/2015 V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have always been a Mustang fan, and this 2014 model is as close to perfect for me as I could get. I purchased this convertible with 32,000 miles on it and have since put about 20,000 miles on it. It is very difficult for me to let it stand still in the garage. I love driving this car so much. I have driven a pick up, an economy car, luxury car and German sports car, and the Mustang is the best road handling of the bunch. The acceleration is incredible, the braking is strong, and the fuel economy averages about 23-24 in town. Driving with the top down brings you much closer to nature especially living in a place like Central Florida. It can get super hot outside, but it is difficult or me to not want to put the top down. This car definitely draws the looks of passers by and the admiration of others who have not realized their dream of Mustang ownership. So far, I have not had any mechanical issues to attend to. I purchased a Ford Factory Extended Warranty and so far it has gone unused. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse