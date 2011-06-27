Used 2009 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

Fun Little Car Stangdriver09 , 12/07/2016 V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my mustang used with around 40,000 miles on it and drove it to over 130,000 miles. This little car is fun to drive and overall I haven't had many problems with it. The only time I was stranded by this car was when the thermostat housing burst on it after driving the car a little hard. This housing is made of plastic which was why it broke, allowing the coolant to go everywhere. I had a coworker help me replace the part with one from NAPA and I haven't been stranded since. I really like the gauges with this car and the aluminium dash. The fabric used to cover the doors started to come unglued and on the driver's side it started to peel back some. Overall, I enjoyed driving this mustang and I would be willing to get another. I used this car as a daily driver so I think it served me well in that aspect. If you have to drive this car in the winter, I suggest placing sand bags in the back and use good tires. I never placed this car in a ditch, so with careful driving it is possible to use this car in the winter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sense of Humor Jennifer N , 08/12/2016 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love my car it has nice power to weight control, paired with a 5 spd Hurst short throw manual transmission paired against a stage ll race clutch. (The clutch is not overly heavy.) The front end design for the S197 was under engineered. There is no adjustment to the camber/caster without secondary modification (not overly expensive). All traditional trademarks you could ask for have been designed into this vehicle for a rather handsome price. Here is the one pitfall I can see yet, the climate control system at some point WILL go stupid and its a pricey fix. almost 2000 dollars. Only Ford has a track record on repairing them just an fyi. Over all I love her and I think I will keep her! Comfort of the vehicle is fine with good safety features. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Get a Mustang! Sonny Crockett , 10/04/2017 V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my second V6 Mustang. I had a new 2006 hard top and it was a great car! Fast reliable and good looking! I bought a used 2009 convertible and it is also amazing. It is a comfortable ride on long trips...I have done 700 miles in a day no problem. I push this car hard and it likes it! Small issues include the plastic thermostat housing and the door leather trim peeling. Both things are easy fixes. Shoe goo does the door leather repair! Thermostat around $700 done at a shop or $300 in your garage. The 4.0 litre V6 iron block engine is a proven powerplant derived from Ford trucks. If you are looking for a fun to drive beautiful car buy a used Mustang. You cannot beat the value. Gas mileage can be decent if you behave. Basic maintenance should give you 150 000 miles of driving pleasure! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Read me if looking to buy a v6 mustang. Calvin , 03/02/2018 V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful A mustang is definitely a fun car to drive. But if your looking to buy a mustang let me share my experiences with mine. Also keep in mind in not trying to talk bad about mustangs, i'm only trying to help future buyers know what they are getting in to. First off, I own a 2009 V6 Mustang Coupe. I love the car but its not always the best car to own when you live in Minnesota. If your like me then you park your car away for the winters to keep salt on the roads from getting stuck under your car and starting to rust. Also I live near a lot of country roads that I sadly cant drive without sliding the whole way. I would say if you live where it doesn't snow and all the roads around your area are paved then I say go for it, your gonna love it! but if not then keep in mind that your limited where you can drive, and thats never fun when your a teenager looking to explore. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value