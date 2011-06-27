Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,276
|$6,597
|$7,807
|Clean
|$3,845
|$5,931
|$7,027
|Average
|$2,984
|$4,598
|$5,468
|Rough
|$2,122
|$3,266
|$3,909
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,550
|$4,809
|$5,460
|Clean
|$3,192
|$4,324
|$4,915
|Average
|$2,477
|$3,352
|$3,825
|Rough
|$1,761
|$2,381
|$2,734
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,105
|$4,840
|$5,747
|Clean
|$2,792
|$4,351
|$5,173
|Average
|$2,166
|$3,374
|$4,025
|Rough
|$1,541
|$2,396
|$2,877
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,249
|$5,019
|$5,944
|Clean
|$2,921
|$4,512
|$5,350
|Average
|$2,267
|$3,498
|$4,163
|Rough
|$1,612
|$2,485
|$2,976
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,527
|$6,746
|$7,902
|Clean
|$4,071
|$6,065
|$7,113
|Average
|$3,159
|$4,703
|$5,534
|Rough
|$2,246
|$3,340
|$3,956
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,229
|$5,033
|$5,975
|Clean
|$2,903
|$4,525
|$5,379
|Average
|$2,253
|$3,508
|$4,185
|Rough
|$1,602
|$2,492
|$2,992
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,285
|$6,472
|$7,612
|Clean
|$3,853
|$5,818
|$6,852
|Average
|$2,989
|$4,511
|$5,332
|Rough
|$2,126
|$3,204
|$3,811
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,130
|$5,830
|$6,712
|Clean
|$3,714
|$5,241
|$6,041
|Average
|$2,882
|$4,063
|$4,701
|Rough
|$2,049
|$2,886
|$3,360
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,102
|$6,394
|$7,591
|Clean
|$3,689
|$5,748
|$6,833
|Average
|$2,862
|$4,457
|$5,317
|Rough
|$2,035
|$3,166
|$3,801
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,381
|$6,830
|$8,108
|Clean
|$3,940
|$6,140
|$7,298
|Average
|$3,057
|$4,761
|$5,679
|Rough
|$2,174
|$3,381
|$4,060
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,205
|$6,240
|$7,299
|Clean
|$3,781
|$5,610
|$6,570
|Average
|$2,934
|$4,349
|$5,112
|Rough
|$2,086
|$3,089
|$3,654
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,031
|$6,284
|$7,461
|Clean
|$3,625
|$5,650
|$6,716
|Average
|$2,813
|$4,380
|$5,226
|Rough
|$2,000
|$3,111
|$3,735
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,009
|$6,250
|$7,420
|Clean
|$3,605
|$5,619
|$6,679
|Average
|$2,797
|$4,357
|$5,197
|Rough
|$1,989
|$3,094
|$3,715
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,057
|$9,443
|$11,209
|Clean
|$5,447
|$8,490
|$10,090
|Average
|$4,226
|$6,582
|$7,851
|Rough
|$3,005
|$4,675
|$5,612
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,290
|$6,487
|$7,632
|Clean
|$3,858
|$5,832
|$6,870
|Average
|$2,993
|$4,522
|$5,346
|Rough
|$2,129
|$3,212
|$3,821
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,708
|$5,780
|$6,863
|Clean
|$3,334
|$5,196
|$6,177
|Average
|$2,587
|$4,029
|$4,807
|Rough
|$1,840
|$2,862
|$3,436
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,419
|$3,540
|$4,124
|Clean
|$2,175
|$3,183
|$3,712
|Average
|$1,688
|$2,468
|$2,888
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,753
|$2,065
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,915
|$6,103
|$7,245
|Clean
|$3,520
|$5,487
|$6,522
|Average
|$2,731
|$4,254
|$5,074
|Rough
|$1,942
|$3,022
|$3,627
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,891
|$6,061
|$7,193
|Clean
|$3,499
|$5,449
|$6,475
|Average
|$2,715
|$4,224
|$5,038
|Rough
|$1,931
|$3,000
|$3,602
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,589
|$5,548
|$6,571
|Clean
|$3,227
|$4,988
|$5,915
|Average
|$2,504
|$3,867
|$4,602
|Rough
|$1,781
|$2,747
|$3,290
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,398
|$5,297
|$6,288
|Clean
|$3,056
|$4,762
|$5,660
|Average
|$2,371
|$3,692
|$4,404
|Rough
|$1,686
|$2,623
|$3,148
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,587
|$7,150
|$8,489
|Clean
|$4,125
|$6,428
|$7,641
|Average
|$3,200
|$4,984
|$5,946
|Rough
|$2,276
|$3,540
|$4,250
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,341
|$5,084
|$5,993
|Clean
|$3,004
|$4,571
|$5,394
|Average
|$2,331
|$3,544
|$4,197
|Rough
|$1,657
|$2,517
|$3,000
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,406
|$5,324
|$6,326
|Clean
|$3,063
|$4,786
|$5,694
|Average
|$2,377
|$3,711
|$4,431
|Rough
|$1,690
|$2,636
|$3,167
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,132
|$4,646
|$5,434
|Clean
|$2,817
|$4,177
|$4,891
|Average
|$2,185
|$3,238
|$3,806
|Rough
|$1,554
|$2,300
|$2,720
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,222
|$8,140
|$9,663
|Clean
|$4,695
|$7,318
|$8,698
|Average
|$3,643
|$5,674
|$6,768
|Rough
|$2,591
|$4,030
|$4,838
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,395
|$5,291
|$6,281
|Clean
|$3,053
|$4,757
|$5,654
|Average
|$2,368
|$3,688
|$4,399
|Rough
|$1,684
|$2,620
|$3,145
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,109
|$4,846
|$5,754
|Clean
|$2,795
|$4,357
|$5,179
|Average
|$2,169
|$3,378
|$4,030
|Rough
|$1,542
|$2,399
|$2,881
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,299
|$5,144
|$6,107
|Clean
|$2,967
|$4,625
|$5,497
|Average
|$2,302
|$3,586
|$4,277
|Rough
|$1,637
|$2,547
|$3,057
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,601
|$5,625
|$6,681
|Clean
|$3,238
|$5,057
|$6,014
|Average
|$2,512
|$3,921
|$4,679
|Rough
|$1,787
|$2,785
|$3,345
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,871
|$7,426
|$8,759
|Clean
|$4,380
|$6,676
|$7,884
|Average
|$3,398
|$5,176
|$6,135
|Rough
|$2,417
|$3,676
|$4,385
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,964
|$6,030
|$7,107
|Clean
|$3,565
|$5,421
|$6,397
|Average
|$2,766
|$4,203
|$4,978
|Rough
|$1,967
|$2,985
|$3,558
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,223
|$7,873
|$9,252
|Clean
|$4,696
|$7,078
|$8,328
|Average
|$3,644
|$5,488
|$6,480
|Rough
|$2,591
|$3,898
|$4,633
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,866
|$5,879
|$6,930
|Clean
|$3,476
|$5,285
|$6,238
|Average
|$2,697
|$4,098
|$4,854
|Rough
|$1,918
|$2,911
|$3,470
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,130
|$4,879
|$5,792
|Clean
|$2,814
|$4,386
|$5,214
|Average
|$2,184
|$3,401
|$4,057
|Rough
|$1,553
|$2,415
|$2,900
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,995
|$5,727
|$6,627
|Clean
|$3,592
|$5,149
|$5,965
|Average
|$2,787
|$3,992
|$4,642
|Rough
|$1,982
|$2,835
|$3,318
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,675
|$11,963
|$14,202
|Clean
|$6,901
|$10,755
|$12,783
|Average
|$5,355
|$8,339
|$9,947
|Rough
|$3,808
|$5,923
|$7,110
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,395
|$5,947
|$6,750
|Clean
|$3,952
|$5,347
|$6,076
|Average
|$3,067
|$4,146
|$4,728
|Rough
|$2,181
|$2,944
|$3,380
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,646
|$7,242
|$8,597
|Clean
|$4,178
|$6,511
|$7,738
|Average
|$3,241
|$5,048
|$6,021
|Rough
|$2,305
|$3,586
|$4,304
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,988
|$6,155
|$7,286
|Clean
|$3,586
|$5,533
|$6,558
|Average
|$2,782
|$4,290
|$5,103
|Rough
|$1,979
|$3,047
|$3,648
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,538
|$5,218
|$6,092
|Clean
|$3,182
|$4,691
|$5,484
|Average
|$2,469
|$3,637
|$4,267
|Rough
|$1,756
|$2,583
|$3,050
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,666
|$7,038
|$7,739
|Clean
|$5,095
|$6,328
|$6,966
|Average
|$3,953
|$4,906
|$5,420
|Rough
|$2,812
|$3,485
|$3,875
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,625
|$5,683
|$6,758
|Clean
|$3,260
|$5,110
|$6,084
|Average
|$2,529
|$3,962
|$4,734
|Rough
|$1,799
|$2,814
|$3,384
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,441
|$5,364
|$6,368
|Clean
|$3,094
|$4,823
|$5,732
|Average
|$2,401
|$3,739
|$4,460
|Rough
|$1,707
|$2,656
|$3,188
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,066
|$4,780
|$5,675
|Clean
|$2,757
|$4,297
|$5,108
|Average
|$2,139
|$3,332
|$3,975
|Rough
|$1,521
|$2,366
|$2,841
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,924
|$4,002
|$4,561
|Clean
|$2,629
|$3,598
|$4,106
|Average
|$2,040
|$2,790
|$3,195
|Rough
|$1,451
|$1,981
|$2,284
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,255
|$6,011
|$6,923
|Clean
|$3,826
|$5,404
|$6,231
|Average
|$2,969
|$4,190
|$4,849
|Rough
|$2,111
|$2,976
|$3,466
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,612
|$5,695
|$6,783
|Clean
|$3,248
|$5,120
|$6,106
|Average
|$2,520
|$3,970
|$4,751
|Rough
|$1,792
|$2,820
|$3,396
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,856
|$6,012
|$7,137
|Clean
|$3,468
|$5,405
|$6,424
|Average
|$2,690
|$4,191
|$4,999
|Rough
|$1,913
|$2,977
|$3,573
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,893
|$7,037
|$8,151
|Clean
|$4,400
|$6,327
|$7,337
|Average
|$3,414
|$4,905
|$5,709
|Rough
|$2,428
|$3,484
|$4,081