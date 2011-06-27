  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,276$6,597$7,807
Clean$3,845$5,931$7,027
Average$2,984$4,598$5,468
Rough$2,122$3,266$3,909
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,550$4,809$5,460
Clean$3,192$4,324$4,915
Average$2,477$3,352$3,825
Rough$1,761$2,381$2,734
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,105$4,840$5,747
Clean$2,792$4,351$5,173
Average$2,166$3,374$4,025
Rough$1,541$2,396$2,877
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,249$5,019$5,944
Clean$2,921$4,512$5,350
Average$2,267$3,498$4,163
Rough$1,612$2,485$2,976
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,527$6,746$7,902
Clean$4,071$6,065$7,113
Average$3,159$4,703$5,534
Rough$2,246$3,340$3,956
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,229$5,033$5,975
Clean$2,903$4,525$5,379
Average$2,253$3,508$4,185
Rough$1,602$2,492$2,992
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,285$6,472$7,612
Clean$3,853$5,818$6,852
Average$2,989$4,511$5,332
Rough$2,126$3,204$3,811
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,130$5,830$6,712
Clean$3,714$5,241$6,041
Average$2,882$4,063$4,701
Rough$2,049$2,886$3,360
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,102$6,394$7,591
Clean$3,689$5,748$6,833
Average$2,862$4,457$5,317
Rough$2,035$3,166$3,801
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,381$6,830$8,108
Clean$3,940$6,140$7,298
Average$3,057$4,761$5,679
Rough$2,174$3,381$4,060
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,205$6,240$7,299
Clean$3,781$5,610$6,570
Average$2,934$4,349$5,112
Rough$2,086$3,089$3,654
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,031$6,284$7,461
Clean$3,625$5,650$6,716
Average$2,813$4,380$5,226
Rough$2,000$3,111$3,735
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,009$6,250$7,420
Clean$3,605$5,619$6,679
Average$2,797$4,357$5,197
Rough$1,989$3,094$3,715
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,057$9,443$11,209
Clean$5,447$8,490$10,090
Average$4,226$6,582$7,851
Rough$3,005$4,675$5,612
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,290$6,487$7,632
Clean$3,858$5,832$6,870
Average$2,993$4,522$5,346
Rough$2,129$3,212$3,821
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,708$5,780$6,863
Clean$3,334$5,196$6,177
Average$2,587$4,029$4,807
Rough$1,840$2,862$3,436
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,419$3,540$4,124
Clean$2,175$3,183$3,712
Average$1,688$2,468$2,888
Rough$1,200$1,753$2,065
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,915$6,103$7,245
Clean$3,520$5,487$6,522
Average$2,731$4,254$5,074
Rough$1,942$3,022$3,627
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,891$6,061$7,193
Clean$3,499$5,449$6,475
Average$2,715$4,224$5,038
Rough$1,931$3,000$3,602
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,589$5,548$6,571
Clean$3,227$4,988$5,915
Average$2,504$3,867$4,602
Rough$1,781$2,747$3,290
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,398$5,297$6,288
Clean$3,056$4,762$5,660
Average$2,371$3,692$4,404
Rough$1,686$2,623$3,148
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,587$7,150$8,489
Clean$4,125$6,428$7,641
Average$3,200$4,984$5,946
Rough$2,276$3,540$4,250
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,341$5,084$5,993
Clean$3,004$4,571$5,394
Average$2,331$3,544$4,197
Rough$1,657$2,517$3,000
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,406$5,324$6,326
Clean$3,063$4,786$5,694
Average$2,377$3,711$4,431
Rough$1,690$2,636$3,167
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,132$4,646$5,434
Clean$2,817$4,177$4,891
Average$2,185$3,238$3,806
Rough$1,554$2,300$2,720
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,222$8,140$9,663
Clean$4,695$7,318$8,698
Average$3,643$5,674$6,768
Rough$2,591$4,030$4,838
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,395$5,291$6,281
Clean$3,053$4,757$5,654
Average$2,368$3,688$4,399
Rough$1,684$2,620$3,145
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,109$4,846$5,754
Clean$2,795$4,357$5,179
Average$2,169$3,378$4,030
Rough$1,542$2,399$2,881
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,299$5,144$6,107
Clean$2,967$4,625$5,497
Average$2,302$3,586$4,277
Rough$1,637$2,547$3,057
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,601$5,625$6,681
Clean$3,238$5,057$6,014
Average$2,512$3,921$4,679
Rough$1,787$2,785$3,345
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,871$7,426$8,759
Clean$4,380$6,676$7,884
Average$3,398$5,176$6,135
Rough$2,417$3,676$4,385
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,964$6,030$7,107
Clean$3,565$5,421$6,397
Average$2,766$4,203$4,978
Rough$1,967$2,985$3,558
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,223$7,873$9,252
Clean$4,696$7,078$8,328
Average$3,644$5,488$6,480
Rough$2,591$3,898$4,633
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,866$5,879$6,930
Clean$3,476$5,285$6,238
Average$2,697$4,098$4,854
Rough$1,918$2,911$3,470
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,130$4,879$5,792
Clean$2,814$4,386$5,214
Average$2,184$3,401$4,057
Rough$1,553$2,415$2,900
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,995$5,727$6,627
Clean$3,592$5,149$5,965
Average$2,787$3,992$4,642
Rough$1,982$2,835$3,318
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,675$11,963$14,202
Clean$6,901$10,755$12,783
Average$5,355$8,339$9,947
Rough$3,808$5,923$7,110
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,395$5,947$6,750
Clean$3,952$5,347$6,076
Average$3,067$4,146$4,728
Rough$2,181$2,944$3,380
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,646$7,242$8,597
Clean$4,178$6,511$7,738
Average$3,241$5,048$6,021
Rough$2,305$3,586$4,304
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,988$6,155$7,286
Clean$3,586$5,533$6,558
Average$2,782$4,290$5,103
Rough$1,979$3,047$3,648
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,538$5,218$6,092
Clean$3,182$4,691$5,484
Average$2,469$3,637$4,267
Rough$1,756$2,583$3,050
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,666$7,038$7,739
Clean$5,095$6,328$6,966
Average$3,953$4,906$5,420
Rough$2,812$3,485$3,875
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,625$5,683$6,758
Clean$3,260$5,110$6,084
Average$2,529$3,962$4,734
Rough$1,799$2,814$3,384
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,441$5,364$6,368
Clean$3,094$4,823$5,732
Average$2,401$3,739$4,460
Rough$1,707$2,656$3,188
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,066$4,780$5,675
Clean$2,757$4,297$5,108
Average$2,139$3,332$3,975
Rough$1,521$2,366$2,841
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,924$4,002$4,561
Clean$2,629$3,598$4,106
Average$2,040$2,790$3,195
Rough$1,451$1,981$2,284
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,255$6,011$6,923
Clean$3,826$5,404$6,231
Average$2,969$4,190$4,849
Rough$2,111$2,976$3,466
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,612$5,695$6,783
Clean$3,248$5,120$6,106
Average$2,520$3,970$4,751
Rough$1,792$2,820$3,396
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,856$6,012$7,137
Clean$3,468$5,405$6,424
Average$2,690$4,191$4,999
Rough$1,913$2,977$3,573
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,893$7,037$8,151
Clean$4,400$6,327$7,337
Average$3,414$4,905$5,709
Rough$2,428$3,484$4,081
Sell my 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,817 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,177 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,817 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,177 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,817 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,177 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $1,554 to $5,434, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.