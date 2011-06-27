  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford EcoSport
  4. Used 2018 Ford EcoSport
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Ford EcoSport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,592$15,494$17,655
Clean$13,303$15,161$17,266
Average$12,725$14,494$16,489
Rough$12,147$13,827$15,712
Sell my 2018 Ford EcoSport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford EcoSport near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,678$13,476$15,520
Clean$11,430$13,186$15,178
Average$10,933$12,606$14,495
Rough$10,436$12,026$13,812
Sell my 2018 Ford EcoSport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford EcoSport near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,352$16,250$18,407
Clean$14,047$15,900$18,002
Average$13,436$15,201$17,192
Rough$12,826$14,501$16,382
Sell my 2018 Ford EcoSport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford EcoSport near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,996$14,862$16,984
Clean$12,720$14,542$16,610
Average$12,167$13,903$15,862
Rough$11,614$13,263$15,115
Sell my 2018 Ford EcoSport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford EcoSport near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,501$12,137$13,997
Clean$10,277$11,876$13,689
Average$9,830$11,353$13,073
Rough$9,384$10,831$12,457
Sell my 2018 Ford EcoSport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford EcoSport near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,172$16,019$18,120
Clean$13,871$15,675$17,721
Average$13,268$14,985$16,924
Rough$12,665$14,296$16,126
Sell my 2018 Ford EcoSport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford EcoSport near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,099$13,855$15,852
Clean$11,841$13,557$15,504
Average$11,326$12,961$14,806
Rough$10,812$12,365$14,108
Sell my 2018 Ford EcoSport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford EcoSport near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford EcoSport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford EcoSport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,277 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,876 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford EcoSport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford EcoSport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,277 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,876 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford EcoSport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford EcoSport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,277 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,876 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford EcoSport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford EcoSport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford EcoSport ranges from $9,384 to $13,997, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford EcoSport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.