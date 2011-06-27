Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,592
|$15,494
|$17,655
|Clean
|$13,303
|$15,161
|$17,266
|Average
|$12,725
|$14,494
|$16,489
|Rough
|$12,147
|$13,827
|$15,712
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,678
|$13,476
|$15,520
|Clean
|$11,430
|$13,186
|$15,178
|Average
|$10,933
|$12,606
|$14,495
|Rough
|$10,436
|$12,026
|$13,812
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,352
|$16,250
|$18,407
|Clean
|$14,047
|$15,900
|$18,002
|Average
|$13,436
|$15,201
|$17,192
|Rough
|$12,826
|$14,501
|$16,382
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,996
|$14,862
|$16,984
|Clean
|$12,720
|$14,542
|$16,610
|Average
|$12,167
|$13,903
|$15,862
|Rough
|$11,614
|$13,263
|$15,115
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,501
|$12,137
|$13,997
|Clean
|$10,277
|$11,876
|$13,689
|Average
|$9,830
|$11,353
|$13,073
|Rough
|$9,384
|$10,831
|$12,457
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,172
|$16,019
|$18,120
|Clean
|$13,871
|$15,675
|$17,721
|Average
|$13,268
|$14,985
|$16,924
|Rough
|$12,665
|$14,296
|$16,126
Estimated values
2018 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,099
|$13,855
|$15,852
|Clean
|$11,841
|$13,557
|$15,504
|Average
|$11,326
|$12,961
|$14,806
|Rough
|$10,812
|$12,365
|$14,108