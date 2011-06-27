Estimated values
2000 BMW Z3 2.3 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,264
|$6,706
|$8,050
|Clean
|$3,795
|$5,984
|$7,182
|Average
|$2,858
|$4,540
|$5,447
|Rough
|$1,921
|$3,096
|$3,712
Estimated values
2000 BMW Z3 2.8 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,262
|$6,839
|$8,255
|Clean
|$3,794
|$6,103
|$7,365
|Average
|$2,857
|$4,630
|$5,586
|Rough
|$1,921
|$3,158
|$3,806
Estimated values
2000 BMW Z3 2.8 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,001
|$11,011
|$13,215
|Clean
|$6,231
|$9,825
|$11,791
|Average
|$4,693
|$7,455
|$8,942
|Rough
|$3,154
|$5,084
|$6,094