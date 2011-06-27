Estimated values
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,728
|$3,097
|$3,307
|Clean
|$2,470
|$2,808
|$2,997
|Average
|$1,952
|$2,229
|$2,378
|Rough
|$1,434
|$1,649
|$1,758
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$2,640
|$2,892
|Clean
|$1,980
|$2,393
|$2,621
|Average
|$1,565
|$1,899
|$2,080
|Rough
|$1,150
|$1,406
|$1,538
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,973
|$3,606
|$3,960
|Clean
|$2,691
|$3,268
|$3,589
|Average
|$2,127
|$2,594
|$2,847
|Rough
|$1,563
|$1,920
|$2,106