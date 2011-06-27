Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$1,976
|$2,310
|Clean
|$1,193
|$1,747
|$2,044
|Average
|$874
|$1,289
|$1,512
|Rough
|$554
|$830
|$980
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,622
|$1,922
|Clean
|$935
|$1,433
|$1,700
|Average
|$684
|$1,057
|$1,258
|Rough
|$434
|$681
|$816
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Sunfire SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,157
|$1,797
|$2,141
|Clean
|$1,021
|$1,589
|$1,894
|Average
|$748
|$1,172
|$1,401
|Rough
|$474
|$755
|$908
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Sunfire GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,227
|$1,874
|$2,220
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,656
|$1,964
|Average
|$792
|$1,222
|$1,453
|Rough
|$503
|$787
|$942