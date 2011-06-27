Estimated values
2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,757
|$4,314
|$5,103
|Clean
|$2,480
|$3,881
|$4,602
|Average
|$1,927
|$3,015
|$3,602
|Rough
|$1,374
|$2,149
|$2,601
Estimated values
2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,547
|$4,032
|$4,785
|Clean
|$2,291
|$3,628
|$4,315
|Average
|$1,780
|$2,818
|$3,377
|Rough
|$1,269
|$2,008
|$2,439
Estimated values
2000 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,189
|$3,291
|$3,845
|Clean
|$1,969
|$2,960
|$3,468
|Average
|$1,530
|$2,300
|$2,714
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,639
|$1,960
Estimated values
2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,326
|$3,700
|$4,397
|Clean
|$2,092
|$3,329
|$3,966
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,586
|$3,104
|Rough
|$1,159
|$1,843
|$2,241
Estimated values
2000 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,745
|$2,924
|$3,524
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,631
|$3,179
|Average
|$1,220
|$2,044
|$2,488
|Rough
|$869
|$1,457
|$1,796
Estimated values
2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$3,460
|$4,142
|Clean
|$1,905
|$3,112
|$3,736
|Average
|$1,480
|$2,418
|$2,924
|Rough
|$1,055
|$1,723
|$2,111