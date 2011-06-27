Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,940
|$8,922
|$10,775
|Clean
|$6,734
|$8,656
|$10,424
|Average
|$6,322
|$8,124
|$9,722
|Rough
|$5,910
|$7,592
|$9,021
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,715
|$8,630
|$10,420
|Clean
|$6,516
|$8,373
|$10,081
|Average
|$6,117
|$7,858
|$9,402
|Rough
|$5,719
|$7,344
|$8,724