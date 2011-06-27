Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,067
|$3,186
|$3,799
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,839
|$3,385
|Average
|$1,381
|$2,145
|$2,557
|Rough
|$923
|$1,451
|$1,729
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$3,104
|$3,741
|Clean
|$1,724
|$2,766
|$3,333
|Average
|$1,295
|$2,090
|$2,518
|Rough
|$866
|$1,413
|$1,702
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,170
|$3,230
|$3,812
|Clean
|$1,930
|$2,878
|$3,396
|Average
|$1,450
|$2,175
|$2,565
|Rough
|$970
|$1,471
|$1,734
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 VDC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,486
|$1,596
|Clean
|$1,152
|$1,324
|$1,422
|Average
|$865
|$1,001
|$1,074
|Rough
|$578
|$677
|$726
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,174
|$3,558
|$4,316
|Clean
|$1,934
|$3,171
|$3,846
|Average
|$1,452
|$2,396
|$2,905
|Rough
|$971
|$1,621
|$1,964
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$2,850
|$3,417
|Clean
|$1,616
|$2,540
|$3,045
|Average
|$1,214
|$1,919
|$2,300
|Rough
|$812
|$1,298
|$1,555
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 VDC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,000
|$2,785
|$3,219
|Clean
|$1,778
|$2,482
|$2,868
|Average
|$1,336
|$1,875
|$2,166
|Rough
|$893
|$1,268
|$1,465
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,741
|$2,804
|$3,387
|Clean
|$1,548
|$2,499
|$3,018
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,888
|$2,280
|Rough
|$778
|$1,277
|$1,541
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,845
|$2,381
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,641
|$2,122
|$2,386
|Average
|$1,233
|$1,603
|$1,802
|Rough
|$824
|$1,084
|$1,219
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$3,124
|$3,727
|Clean
|$1,800
|$2,783
|$3,321
|Average
|$1,352
|$2,103
|$2,508
|Rough
|$904
|$1,423
|$1,696