  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2004 Subaru Outback
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Subaru Outback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,067$3,186$3,799
Clean$1,838$2,839$3,385
Average$1,381$2,145$2,557
Rough$923$1,451$1,729
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,938$3,104$3,741
Clean$1,724$2,766$3,333
Average$1,295$2,090$2,518
Rough$866$1,413$1,702
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,170$3,230$3,812
Clean$1,930$2,878$3,396
Average$1,450$2,175$2,565
Rough$970$1,471$1,734
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 VDC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,295$1,486$1,596
Clean$1,152$1,324$1,422
Average$865$1,001$1,074
Rough$578$677$726
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,174$3,558$4,316
Clean$1,934$3,171$3,846
Average$1,452$2,396$2,905
Rough$971$1,621$1,964
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,817$2,850$3,417
Clean$1,616$2,540$3,045
Average$1,214$1,919$2,300
Rough$812$1,298$1,555
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 VDC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,000$2,785$3,219
Clean$1,778$2,482$2,868
Average$1,336$1,875$2,166
Rough$893$1,268$1,465
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,741$2,804$3,387
Clean$1,548$2,499$3,018
Average$1,163$1,888$2,280
Rough$778$1,277$1,541
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,845$2,381$2,678
Clean$1,641$2,122$2,386
Average$1,233$1,603$1,802
Rough$824$1,084$1,219
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,024$3,124$3,727
Clean$1,800$2,783$3,321
Average$1,352$2,103$2,508
Rough$904$1,423$1,696
Sell my 2004 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,548 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,499 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Outback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,548 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,499 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Subaru Outback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,548 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,499 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Subaru Outback ranges from $778 to $3,387, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.