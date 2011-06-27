Estimated values
1994 Suzuki Sidekick JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$459
|$1,039
|$1,334
|Clean
|$409
|$926
|$1,193
|Average
|$309
|$700
|$910
|Rough
|$209
|$473
|$628
Estimated values
1994 Suzuki Sidekick JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$453
|$1,037
|$1,334
|Clean
|$403
|$924
|$1,193
|Average
|$304
|$698
|$910
|Rough
|$206
|$472
|$628
Estimated values
1994 Suzuki Sidekick JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$453
|$1,037
|$1,334
|Clean
|$403
|$924
|$1,193
|Average
|$304
|$698
|$910
|Rough
|$206
|$472
|$628
Estimated values
1994 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$453
|$1,037
|$1,334
|Clean
|$403
|$924
|$1,193
|Average
|$304
|$698
|$910
|Rough
|$206
|$472
|$628
Estimated values
1994 Suzuki Sidekick JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$453
|$1,037
|$1,334
|Clean
|$403
|$924
|$1,193
|Average
|$304
|$698
|$910
|Rough
|$206
|$472
|$628