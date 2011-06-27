Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Alero GX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,000
|$2,236
|Clean
|$1,385
|$1,759
|$1,966
|Average
|$997
|$1,276
|$1,426
|Rough
|$610
|$793
|$886
Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,445
|$2,765
|Clean
|$1,643
|$2,150
|$2,431
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,560
|$1,763
|Rough
|$724
|$969
|$1,096
Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Alero GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,668
|$2,155
|$2,425
|Clean
|$1,463
|$1,895
|$2,132
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,374
|$1,547
|Rough
|$645
|$854
|$961
Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Alero GL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,679
|$2,127
|$2,376
|Clean
|$1,473
|$1,870
|$2,089
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,356
|$1,515
|Rough
|$649
|$843
|$942
Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,000
|$2,236
|Clean
|$1,385
|$1,759
|$1,966
|Average
|$997
|$1,276
|$1,426
|Rough
|$610
|$793
|$886
Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,445
|$2,765
|Clean
|$1,643
|$2,150
|$2,431
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,560
|$1,763
|Rough
|$724
|$969
|$1,096