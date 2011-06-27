Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,222
|$3,228
|$3,777
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,843
|$3,327
|Average
|$1,416
|$2,073
|$2,428
|Rough
|$878
|$1,303
|$1,528
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,400
|$2,770
|Clean
|$1,513
|$2,113
|$2,440
|Average
|$1,096
|$1,541
|$1,780
|Rough
|$680
|$968
|$1,121
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$2,490
|$2,873
|Clean
|$1,572
|$2,193
|$2,531
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,599
|$1,847
|Rough
|$707
|$1,005
|$1,163
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,620
|$2,372
|$2,782
|Clean
|$1,424
|$2,089
|$2,451
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,523
|$1,789
|Rough
|$640
|$957
|$1,126
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,491
|$2,867
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,194
|$2,526
|Average
|$1,150
|$1,600
|$1,843
|Rough
|$713
|$1,005
|$1,160
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,301
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,413
|$2,026
|$2,359
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,477
|$1,721
|Rough
|$635
|$928
|$1,084
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,292
|$2,670
|Clean
|$1,408
|$2,019
|$2,352
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,472
|$1,716
|Rough
|$633
|$925
|$1,080
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,874
|$2,512
|$2,863
|Clean
|$1,647
|$2,213
|$2,522
|Average
|$1,194
|$1,613
|$1,840
|Rough
|$740
|$1,014
|$1,159