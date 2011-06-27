  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Pontiac Grand Am Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,222$3,228$3,777
Clean$1,953$2,843$3,327
Average$1,416$2,073$2,428
Rough$878$1,303$1,528
Sell my 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,721$2,400$2,770
Clean$1,513$2,113$2,440
Average$1,096$1,541$1,780
Rough$680$968$1,121
Sell my 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,788$2,490$2,873
Clean$1,572$2,193$2,531
Average$1,139$1,599$1,847
Rough$707$1,005$1,163
Sell my 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,620$2,372$2,782
Clean$1,424$2,089$2,451
Average$1,032$1,523$1,789
Rough$640$957$1,126
Sell my 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,805$2,491$2,867
Clean$1,587$2,194$2,526
Average$1,150$1,600$1,843
Rough$713$1,005$1,160
Sell my 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,607$2,301$2,678
Clean$1,413$2,026$2,359
Average$1,024$1,477$1,721
Rough$635$928$1,084
Sell my 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,602$2,292$2,670
Clean$1,408$2,019$2,352
Average$1,020$1,472$1,716
Rough$633$925$1,080
Sell my 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,874$2,512$2,863
Clean$1,647$2,213$2,522
Average$1,194$1,613$1,840
Rough$740$1,014$1,159
Sell my 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Pontiac Grand Am on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,194 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Pontiac Grand Am is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,194 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,194 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Pontiac Grand Am. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Pontiac Grand Am and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am ranges from $713 to $2,867, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Pontiac Grand Am is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.