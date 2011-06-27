Estimated values
2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,552
|$2,989
|$3,234
|Clean
|$2,325
|$2,726
|$2,948
|Average
|$1,869
|$2,199
|$2,378
|Rough
|$1,413
|$1,673
|$1,807
Estimated values
2008 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$2,915
|$3,237
|$3,422
|Clean
|$2,654
|$2,952
|$3,120
|Average
|$2,134
|$2,382
|$2,516
|Rough
|$1,613
|$1,812
|$1,912