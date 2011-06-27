Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Aztek Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,783
|$2,387
|$2,707
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,166
|$2,458
|Average
|$1,293
|$1,725
|$1,958
|Rough
|$966
|$1,284
|$1,459
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Aztek AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,884
|$2,459
|$2,763
|Clean
|$1,711
|$2,232
|$2,509
|Average
|$1,365
|$1,777
|$1,999
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,322
|$1,489