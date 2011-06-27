Estimated values
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,026
|$9,895
|$11,514
|Clean
|$7,559
|$9,328
|$10,835
|Average
|$6,626
|$8,193
|$9,477
|Rough
|$5,692
|$7,059
|$8,119
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,967
|$8,712
|$10,217
|Clean
|$6,562
|$8,212
|$9,614
|Average
|$5,752
|$7,213
|$8,409
|Rough
|$4,942
|$6,214
|$7,204